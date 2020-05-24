Log in
05/24/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Nissan, Renault Prepare Billions of Dollars in Cuts

The alliance of Renault and Nissan Motor is set to disclose billions of dollars in cost cuts this week and Nissan is looking to slash capacity by an additional million vehicles. 

 
Lucky Timeout for Take-Two as Game Crunch Looms

Having no major releases slated for this year could spare the videogame publisher work-from-home delays. 

 
Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy

One of the nation's largest car-rental companies entered chapter 11 proceedings hoping to survive a drop-off in ground traffic from the pandemic and to avoid a forced liquidation of its vehicle fleet. 

 
Elon Musk's SpaceX Readies First Astronaut Launch by Private Firm

With the scheduled launch of two NASA astronauts into orbit Wednesday, Space Exploration Technologies aims to propel the U.S. into a historic new era of commercially led space exploration. 

 
SEC Charges Hollywood Film Executive With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed fraud charges against a Hollywood movie executive for stealing money from a BlackRock fund. 

 
Payment Companies Increase Efforts to Combat Coronavirus-Related Frauds

Compliance teams at companies such as PayPal Holdings Inc. and Western Union Co. have been closely monitoring early indicators of fraudulent activities and incorporating them into their investigation processes. 

 
Facebook Rolls Out AI Tools to Help Small Businesses Sell Their Wares

The company this week introduced new artificial-intelligence technology for two of its e-commerce platforms in an effort to make it easier for customers to find and purchase products. 

 
E-Commerce, Pizza Delivery Companies Post Surprising Pandemic Results: Earnings at a Glance

E-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a pizza-delivery business had higher revenue amid coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, but they posted lower results on other factors. 

 
Nvidia's Immunity Boost Should Last

The chipmaker's data center revenue surged 80% from a year earlier to cross the $1 billion mark for the first time. That exceeded Wall Street's already high projections 

 
Deere Lowers Outlook as Coronavirus Undercuts Demand

The farm-equipment maker said a yearslong slump in sales will intensify as farmers further reduce spending amid weak demand for their crops and livestock.

