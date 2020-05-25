Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Bayer Shares Rise on Report of Progress on U.S. Lawsuits

Shares in Bayer traded higher following a report that the German chemical company has made significant headway in settling lawsuits in the U.S. related to its Roundup weedkiller. 

 
Nissan, Renault Prepare Billions of Dollars in Cuts

The alliance of Renault and Nissan Motor is set to disclose billions of dollars in cost cuts this week and Nissan is looking to slash capacity by an additional million vehicles. 

 
Lucky Timeout for Take-Two as Game Crunch Looms

Having no major releases slated for this year could spare the videogame publisher work-from-home delays. 

 
Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy

One of the nation's largest car-rental companies entered chapter 11 proceedings hoping to survive a drop-off in ground traffic from the pandemic and to avoid a forced liquidation of its vehicle fleet. 

 
Elon Musk's SpaceX Readies First Astronaut Launch by Private Firm

With the scheduled launch of two NASA astronauts into orbit Wednesday, Space Exploration Technologies aims to propel the U.S. into a historic new era of commercially led space exploration. 

 
SEC Charges Hollywood Film Executive With Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed fraud charges against a Hollywood movie executive for stealing money from a BlackRock fund. 

 
Payment Companies Increase Efforts to Combat Coronavirus-Related Frauds

Compliance teams at companies such as PayPal Holdings Inc. and Western Union Co. have been closely monitoring early indicators of fraudulent activities and incorporating them into their investigation processes. 

 
Facebook Rolls Out AI Tools to Help Small Businesses Sell Their Wares

The company this week introduced new artificial-intelligence technology for two of its e-commerce platforms in an effort to make it easier for customers to find and purchase products. 

 
E-Commerce, Pizza Delivery Companies Post Surprising Pandemic Results: Earnings at a Glance

E-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and a pizza-delivery business had higher revenue amid coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, but they posted lower results on other factors. 

 
Nvidia's Immunity Boost Should Last

The chipmaker's data center revenue surged 80% from a year earlier to cross the $1 billion mark for the first time. That exceeded Wall Street's already high projections

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -5.87% 199.7 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
BAYER AG 7.77% 62.13 Delayed Quote.-20.82%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.94% 513.3 Delayed Quote.2.11%
FACEBOOK 1.49% 234.91 Delayed Quote.14.45%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.46% 374.7 End-of-day quote.-41.09%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 1.75% 150.86 Delayed Quote.39.47%
RENAULT 4.44% 17.964 Real-time Quote.-59.22%
WESTERN UNION COMPANY 0.64% 19.01 Delayed Quote.-29.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pFreight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-March 2020
PU
05:33pExternal trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-March 2020
PU
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08pBriefing by Dmitry Chernyshenko, Head of Rosturizm Zarina Doguzova, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova
PU
05:08pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Meeting with deputy ministers on current issues
PU
04:58pUK TO REOPEN NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL JUNE 15 : Johnson
RE
04:50pFrench public lender raises 4.2 billion euros for fund to boost French firms
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:53pLION ONE METALS : News Release
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with ?9 billion lifeline
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
3RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
5SIXT SE : SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group