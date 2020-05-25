Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Begins Human Testing

Novavax's experimental coronavirus vaccine becomes one of at least 10 now being tested in people globally for Covid-19.

Richard Branson's Small-Satellite Launch Venture Fails First Test

A company founded by entrepreneur Richard Branson to launch small satellites botched its initial demonstration flight, as a rocket released from a specially outfitted jumbo jet failed to reach low-earth orbit.

Germany, Lufthansa Agree on $9.8 Billion Bailout

The German government and Deutsche Lufthansa said they have agreed on a $9.81 billion bailout deal-one of the biggest aid packages by a single country hatched so far in the pandemic-hit air travel sector.

German Court Orders VW to Compensate Customers Over Emissions Scandal

Germany's highest civil court ruled against Volkswagen in the first case brought by customers seeking damages in connection with the car maker's emissions-cheating scandal, a landmark ruling that could herald further litigation against Volkswagen and some competitors.

France's Arnault Gives Financial Lifeline to Indebted Lagardère CEO

Billionaire Bernard Arnault agreed to take a stake in the holdings of the controlling shareholder of media conglomerate Lagardère, giving a financial lifeline to a longtime friend whose debts were undermining his control of the company.

NYSE's Floor to Reopen With Masks, Waivers and Handshake Ban

The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its famed trading floor Tuesday, but it won't be going back to normal.

Hertz Was Already in Terrible Shape. The Pandemic Finished It Off.

The coronavirus has been the proverbial tide going out, exposing who's swimming naked: Troubled companies and business models are being undone, and the rental-car giant is a prime example.

Bayer Shares Rise on Report of Progress on U.S. Lawsuits

Shares in Bayer traded higher following a report that the German chemical company has made significant headway in settling lawsuits in the U.S. related to its Roundup weedkiller.

Nissan, Renault Prepare Billions of Dollars in Cuts

The alliance of Renault and Nissan Motor is set to disclose billions of dollars in cost cuts this week and Nissan is looking to slash capacity by an additional million vehicles.

Cyclical Stocks Are Staging a Rebound

Shares of economically sensitive companies like manufacturers, energy companies and banks are powering the latest leg of the stock market's recovery.