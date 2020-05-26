Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Begins Human Testing

Novavax's experimental coronavirus vaccine becomes one of at least 10 now being tested in people globally for Covid-19. 

 
Richard Branson's Small-Satellite Launch Venture Fails First Test

A company founded by entrepreneur Richard Branson to launch small satellites botched its initial demonstration flight, as a rocket released from a specially outfitted jumbo jet failed to reach low-earth orbit. 

 
Germany, Lufthansa Agree on $9.8 Billion Bailout

The German government and Deutsche Lufthansa said they have agreed on a $9.81 billion bailout deal-one of the biggest aid packages by a single country hatched so far in the pandemic-hit air travel sector. 

 
German Court Orders VW to Compensate Customers Over Emissions  Scandal

Germany's highest civil court ruled against Volkswagen in the first case brought by customers seeking damages in connection with the car maker's emissions-cheating scandal, a landmark ruling that could herald further litigation against Volkswagen and some competitors. 

 
France's Arnault Gives Financial Lifeline to Indebted Lagardère CEO

Billionaire Bernard Arnault agreed to take a stake in the holdings of the controlling shareholder of media conglomerate Lagardère, giving a financial lifeline to a longtime friend whose debts were undermining his control of the company. 

 
NYSE's Floor to Reopen With Masks, Waivers and Handshake Ban

The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its famed trading floor Tuesday, but it won't be going back to normal. 

 
Hertz Was Already in Terrible Shape. The Pandemic Finished It Off.

The coronavirus has been the proverbial tide going out, exposing who's swimming naked: Troubled companies and business models are being undone, and the rental-car giant is a prime example. 

 
Bayer Shares Rise on Report of Progress on U.S. Lawsuits

Shares in Bayer traded higher following a report that the German chemical company has made significant headway in settling lawsuits in the U.S. related to its Roundup weedkiller. 

 
Nissan, Renault Prepare Billions of Dollars in Cuts

The alliance of Renault and Nissan Motor is set to disclose billions of dollars in cost cuts this week and Nissan is looking to slash capacity by an additional million vehicles. 

 
Cyclical Stocks Are Staging a Rebound

Shares of economically sensitive companies like manufacturers, energy companies and banks are powering the latest leg of the stock market's recovery.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 7.77% 62.13 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 1.18% 359.2 Real-time Quote.-21.37%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 7.49% 8.64 Delayed Quote.-47.35%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.87% 361.95 Real-time Quote.-12.61%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 0.46% 374.7 End-of-day quote.-41.09%
RENAULT 4.44% 17.964 Real-time Quote.-57.41%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.89% 133.96 Delayed Quote.-23.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:19aChina says banks' bad loans high due to virus, credit risks grow
RE
02:15aGerman Consumer Sentiment Set to Recover Slightly in June -GfK Survey
DJ
02:05aGerman consumer morale improves slightly, job fears remain high - GfK
RE
01:48aSECO/WARWICK S A : Global automotive parts manufacturer deploys CaseMaster Evolution® (CMe) Heat Treat System from SECO/WARWICK
PU
01:37aGerman export hopes recover somewhat in May after 'catastrophic' April
RE
01:34aSingapore's Consumer Prices Fell More Than Expected in April
DJ
01:31aCOVID-19 pandemic hits Aryzta third-quarter revenue
RE
01:27aKorean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe
RE
01:26aKorean prosecutors question Samsung heir in succession-related probe
RE
01:21aSingapore cuts 2020 GDP outlook again as virus batters economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Postpones 2019 Results Publication for Third Time
2PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese provincial official urges shut down of CNPC's Dalian refinery
3PRIMORIS SERVICES CORPORATION : 'This could be the one that gets me,' says oilfield service veteran
4NOVAVAX, INC. : NOVAVAX : US company trials coronavirus vaccine candidate in Australia
5CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., : Daimler to invest in Chinese EV battery maker Farasis' $480 million IPO..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group