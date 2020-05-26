France's Macron Orders Up Billions in Aid for Auto Industry

The French government is taking steps to prop up France's auto industry amid a collapse in car purchases caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Hertz Paid Out $16 Million in Bonuses Days Before Bankruptcy

The car-rental company paid more than $16 million in retention bonuses to senior managers, including its new chief executive, just days before it filed for bankruptcy Friday night.

J.Crew Allowed to Postpone Rent for Two Months in Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy judge allowed J.Crew to pause paying rent for two months despite pleas from many large landlords to resume payments as its stores start to reopen.

High-End Apartment Owners Dodge Economic Slump

The country's largest publicly traded landlords say people in premium apartments are still paying rent. Yet rents are likely to decline, as landlords capitulate on price to keep apartments occupied during the pandemic.

Pandemic Won't Be a Serious Detour for Auto-Parts Retail

Auto-parts retailers' sales should fare well as consumers choose to repair their cars rather than replace them. Their steady sales last quarter should be taken as an encouraging sign as they gear up for the rest of this year.

Taco Bell, Walmart Among Advertisers Seeking New Deal Terms With Quibi

Streaming service Quibi is beginning to feel the pinch of its lackluster performance since launching last month, as major advertisers seek to defer payments and the company looks to cut costs, according to people familiar with the situation.

Warner Music Sets IPO Plan

Warner Music said it would proceed with plans to sell shares to the public despite market setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Novavax Coronavirus Vaccine Begins Human Testing

Novavax's experimental coronavirus vaccine becomes one of at least 10 now being tested in people globally for Covid-19.

Boeing, Airbus Study Coronavirus on Flights

The airplane makers are researching the coronavirus's behavior inside jetliners, part of the industry's effort to curb risks that have brought air traffic to a near standstill.

Aston Martin Replaces CEO With Daimler Executive in Bid for Survival

The British sports-car company made famous by James Bond ousted its chief executive in a fresh bid to resuscitate a storied brand that has been on life support.