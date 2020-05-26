Amazon in Advanced Talks to Buy Self-Driving-Car Tech Company Zoox

Amazon is in advanced talks to buy Zoox, a move that would expand its reach in autonomous-vehicle technology, people familiar with the matter say.

Amtrak Prepares to Cut 20% of Workforce

Amtrak is preparing to cut up to 20% of its workforce in the next fiscal year as the national railroad continues to suffer from a huge decline in ridership as the coronavirus pandemic brought most travel to a halt.

Facebook Executives Shut Down Efforts to Make the Site Less Divisive

The social-media giant internally studied how it polarizes users and how it might address the resulting harms, then largely shelved the research.

SEC Fines Ares $1 Million for Compliance Failures

Ares Management has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that it bought stock in one of its portfolio companies while an Ares employee sat on that company's board and had access to inside information.

France's Macron Orders Up Billions in Aid for Auto Industry

The French government is taking steps to prop up France's auto industry amid a collapse in car purchases caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Hertz Paid Out $16 Million in Bonuses Days Before Bankruptcy

The car-rental company paid more than $16 million in retention bonuses to senior managers, including its new chief executive, just days before it filed for bankruptcy Friday night.

J.Crew Allowed to Postpone Rent for Two Months in Bankruptcy

A bankruptcy judge allowed J.Crew to pause paying rent for two months despite pleas from many large landlords to resume payments as its stores start to reopen.

Pandemic Won't Be a Serious Detour for Auto-Parts Retail

Auto-parts retailers' sales should fare well as consumers choose to repair their cars rather than replace them. Their steady sales last quarter should be taken as an encouraging sign as they gear up for the rest of this year.

Taco Bell, Walmart Among Advertisers Seeking New Deal Terms With Quibi

Streaming service Quibi is beginning to feel the pinch of its lackluster performance since launching last month, as major advertisers seek to defer payments and the company looks to cut costs, according to people familiar with the situation.

High-End Apartment Owners Dodge Economic Slump

The country's largest publicly traded landlords say people in premium apartments are still paying rent. Yet rents are likely to decline, as landlords capitulate on price to keep apartments occupied during the pandemic.