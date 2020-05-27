Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Nursing-Home Finances

Genesis Healthcare, the biggest U.S. nursing-home company, said a sharp drop in occupancy and rising expenses are putting the industry on edge even as federal aid starts flowing.

HBO Max Leaves AT&T at Odds With Amazon and Roku

HBO Max, AT&T's newly launched streaming service, isn't available on Amazon.com's platforms as both companies remain at loggerheads over where the content will reside and who will have access to user data.

Investors Buy Ralph Lauren's Timeless Pitch

Ralph Lauren's focus on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales blunted coronavirus impacts in China, cushioning share prices as the company braces for a worse quarter.

Disney World to Reopen Gradually Starting July 11

Walt Disney Co. said it plans to begin reopening Disney World at reduced capacity in mid-July, with the Orlando, Fla., theme park's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom areas opening their doors on July 11 and Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios following on July 15.

Twitter Loves Your Rage Against Its Machine

Social-media companies such as Twitter seem to feed off the very contempt they breed in their users.

Rental-Car Company Advantage Files for Bankruptcy

The parent company of Advantage Rent a Car filed for bankruptcy protection, the second big car-rental company to seek protection from creditors in less than a week as travel restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic continue to ripple through the economy.

GE Sells Lightbulb Business for About $250 Million

General Electric is getting out of the business of making lightbulbs, selling a unit that defined the company for nearly a century and was its last direct link to consumers.

Sanofi to Sell Regeneron Shares Worth $11.1 Billion to Fund Overhaul

The French health care giant is to offload most of its long-held stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, giving the company a war chest to help reshape its drug pipeline as it doubles down on rare-disease and cancer medicines.

Nissan, Renault to Divide Up World Markets in Cost-Cutting Push

The Renault-Nissan alliance said they would divide up their global car business, aiming to cut duplicate spending in order to save billions of dollars a year.

Boeing Details Plans for Mass Job Cuts

Boeing plans to shed more than 13,000 employees, including the first round of compulsory cuts as part of previously announced plans triggered by the coronavirus-driven collapse in global air travel.