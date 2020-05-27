Log in
05/27/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Twitter's Labels for Trump Tweets Show Tech Platforms' Split Over Political Speech

Twitter's move to label two tweets by President Trump as misinformation highlights a widening divide among big tech platforms on how they handle political speech, a contentious issue as the presidential election approaches. 

 
Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro

Apple has nabbed director Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Marathon Partners to Launch Proxy Fight With e.l.f. Beauty

Marathon Partners is planning to nominate three directors to e.l.f. Beauty's board, a rare instance of an activist investor launching a proxy fight since the coronavirus shook American corporations. 

 
Santos Completes Purchase of ConocoPhillips Assets for Reduced $1.265B Upfront Price

Santos said it has completed the purchase of ConocoPhillips's assets in northern Australia for a reduced upfront purchase price of US$1.265 billion. 

 
Hertz Fleet Losing Value by the Day, Hindering Restructuring Efforts

The roughly 700,000 rental cars that are the lifeblood of Hertz's business are losing value rapidly, posing a challenge to bondholders' repayment and to the bankrupt company's chances of weathering the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Nursing-Home Finances

Genesis Healthcare, the biggest U.S. nursing-home company, said a sharp drop in occupancy and rising expenses are putting the industry on edge even as federal aid starts flowing. 

 
HBO Max Is Left Out of Amazon's, Roku's Platforms

HBO Max was absent from the nation's two largest streaming players when it launched Wednesday, the result of increasingly frequent clashes between streaming services and distributors. 

 
Singtel's 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell 26%

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 26% due to weakness in its Australia business and a regulatory cost it shared with its Indian associate company. 

 
Investors Buy Ralph Lauren's Timeless Pitch

Ralph Lauren's focus on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales blunted coronavirus impacts in China, cushioning share prices as the company braces for a worse quarter. 

 
Disney World to Reopen Gradually Starting July 11

Walt Disney Co. said it plans to begin reopening Disney World at reduced capacity in mid-July, with the Orlando, Fla., theme park's Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom areas opening their doors on July 11 and Epcot and Disney Hollywood Studios following on July 15.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.44% 318.11 Delayed Quote.8.33%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.29% 44.67 Delayed Quote.-31.31%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -1.87% 2.62 End-of-day quote.-21.08%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.48% 121.53 Delayed Quote.-15.97%
