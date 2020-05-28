Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/28/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Trump Draft Order Could Seek to Limit Protections for Social-Media Companies

The draft executive order would make it easier for federal regulators to hold companies such as Twitter and Facebook liable for curbing users' speech, for example by suspending their accounts or deleting their posts. 

 
American Airlines to Cut 30% of Management and Administrative Staff

The carrier is among those seeing demand pick up after being decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but the modest gains won't be enough to save thousands of industry jobs. 

 
Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro

Apple has nabbed director Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Marathon Partners to Launch Proxy Fight With e.l.f. Beauty

Marathon Partners is planning to nominate three directors to e.l.f. Beauty's board, a rare instance of an activist investor launching a proxy fight since the coronavirus shook American corporations. 

 
Santos Completes Purchase of ConocoPhillips Assets

Santos said it has completed the purchase of ConocoPhillips's assets in northern Australia for a reduced upfront purchase price of US$1.265 billion. 

 
Hertz Fleet Losing Value by the Day, Hindering Restructuring Efforts

The roughly 700,000 rental cars that are the lifeblood of Hertz's business are losing value rapidly, posing a challenge to bondholders' repayment and to the bankrupt company's chances of weathering the Covid-19 pandemic. 

 
Covid-19 Pandemic Hits Nursing-Home Finances

Genesis Healthcare, the biggest U.S. nursing-home company, said a sharp drop in occupancy and rising expenses are putting the industry on edge even as federal aid starts flowing. 

 
HBO Max Is Left Out of Amazon's, Roku's Platforms

HBO Max was absent from the nation's two largest streaming players when it launched Wednesday, the result of increasingly frequent clashes between streaming services and distributors. 

 
Singtel's 4th Quarter Net Profit Fell 26%

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.'s fourth-quarter net profit fell 26% due to weakness in its Australia business and a regulatory cost it shared with its Indian associate company. 

 
Investors Buy Ralph Lauren's Timeless Pitch

Ralph Lauren's focus on e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales blunted coronavirus impacts in China, cushioning share prices as the company braces for a worse quarter.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 7.54% 11.98 Delayed Quote.-58.23%
APPLE INC. 0.44% 318.11 Delayed Quote.8.33%
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.29% 44.67 Delayed Quote.-31.31%
FACEBOOK -1.32% 229.14 Delayed Quote.11.64%
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED -1.87% 2.62 End-of-day quote.-21.08%
