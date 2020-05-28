Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

05/28/2020 | 05:16am EDT
News Corp to Stop Printing 100 Australian Newspapers

News Corp said it would stop printing more than 100 Australian newspapers, closing 36 outright and moving the rest solely to the Internet, in its latest response to media shifts accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
SAS in Talks Over More Funding

SAS said it's in talks with shareholders on a recapitalization plan as the airline seeks further funding to weather the halt in demand from Covid-19 travel restrictions. 

 
Norwegian Air Unsure of Recovery Timing

Norwegian Air said it was still unclear when it or the airline industry generally would recover to baseline levels, after it reported a first-quarter loss of NOK3.28 billion. 

 
EasyJet to Cut Jobs by a Third

EasyJet said it plans to cut staff numbers by 30% as it seeks to reduce costs to prepare for a prolonged period of weaker demand due to the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Honda to Recall 1.37 Million Vehicles Over Fuel Pump Problem, Spokesman Says

Honda Motor said Thursday that it will recall 1.37 million vehicles due to a fuel pump problem that could cause its cars' engines to stop while driving. 

 
Two Chinese Tech Firms Prepare Hong Kong Listings

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies, NetEase and JD.com, are pushing ahead with multibillion-dollar share sales in Hong Kong as U.S. lawmakers raise pressure on Chinese companies listed in the U.S. 

 
Trump Draft Order Could Seek to Limit Protections for Social-Media Companies

The draft executive order would make it easier for federal regulators to hold companies such as Twitter and Facebook liable for curbing users' speech, for example by suspending their accounts or deleting their posts. 

 
American Airlines to Cut 30% of Management and Administrative Staff

The carrier is among those seeing demand pick up after being decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but the modest gains won't be enough to save thousands of industry jobs. 

 
Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro

Apple has nabbed director Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Hertz Fleet Losing Value by the Day, Hindering Restructuring Efforts

The roughly 700,000 rental cars that are the lifeblood of Hertz's business are losing value rapidly, posing a challenge to bondholders' repayment and to the bankrupt company's chances of weathering the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 7.54% 11.98 Delayed Quote.-58.23%
APPLE INC. 0.44% 318.11 Delayed Quote.8.33%
EASYJET PLC 5.59% 751.4 Delayed Quote.-50.26%
FACEBOOK -1.32% 229.14 Delayed Quote.11.64%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.48% 2811.5 End-of-day quote.-9.28%
NEWS CORPORATION 1.77% 12.09 Delayed Quote.-14.50%
