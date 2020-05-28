Nissan Loses $6.2 Billion as It Prepares to Slim Down

Nissan recorded a $6.2 billion loss in the year ended in March after it took big write-downs as part of a restructuring plan that aims to make the car maker leaner and more profitable.

Jonathan Karp Named CEO of Simon & Schuster

Jonathan Karp has been named president and chief executive officer of book publisher Simon & Schuster, succeeding Carolyn Reidy, who died of a heart attack earlier this month.

News Corp to Stop Printing 100 Australian Newspapers

News Corp said it would stop printing more than 100 Australian newspapers, closing 36 outright and moving the rest solely to the Internet, in its latest response to media shifts accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon to Keep Most of the Jobs It Added During Pandemic

Amazon plans to keep most of the U.S. jobs it added to meet demand in March and April as housebound Americans turned to online deliveries.

Sanderson Warns Coronavirus to Weigh on Poultry Production

The chicken processor says the pandemic is expected to increase expenses and weigh on production volumes for the rest of its fiscal year, another sign of how the coronavirus has disrupted meat production.

Facebook's Zuckerberg Defends Policy on Political Speech

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg backed his stance of largely not interfering with politicians' posts on the company's platform as President Trump is expected to sign an order that would make it easier for regulators to hold social-media companies liable for curbing users' speech.

American Airlines to Cut 30% of Management and Administrative Staff

The carrier is among those seeing demand pick up after being decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, but the modest gains won't be enough to save thousands of industry jobs.

Ill-Timed Health-Care Buyouts Bruise KKR and Blackstone

Envision Healthcare and TeamHealth have faced a litany of problems since KKR and Blackstone acquired the physician-staffing companies in 2018 and 2017, respectively. The coronavirus crisis is their latest challenge.

Apple Lands Martin Scorsese Movie Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro

Apple has nabbed director Martin Scorsese's next film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to people familiar with the matter.

Boeing Details Plans for Mass Job Cuts

Boeing plans to shed more than 13,000 employees, including the first round of compulsory cuts as part of previously announced plans triggered by the coronavirus-driven collapse in global air travel.