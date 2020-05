Trump Signs Order Targeting Social Media

The executive order seeks to limit the broad legal protection that federal law provides to social media and other online platforms.

UAW Staffer Sues Union Alleging Sexual Harassment, Retaliation

A woman on staff at the United Auto Workers filed a lawsuit claiming she was sexually harassed by higher-ranking UAW officials and that the union failed to take corrective action when she complained of the alleged incidents.

UPS Adds Peak Surcharge as Virus Drives Rise in E-Commerce

The carrier is imposing fees on companies that have inundated its network with packages and oversize items during the pandemic, an unprecedented move aimed at managing a summer flood of shipments and higher costs.

Justice Department Blocks Marijuana Workers From Bankruptcy Protection

The Justice Department is preventing struggling cannabis businesses and their workers from accessing bankruptcy to weather the downturn, even in states that determine medical marijuana is essential during the pandemic.

Investors Get More Bang for Their Buck at This Dollar Store

Coronavirus stockpiling wasn't enough to pull Dollar Tree's sales growth up to Dollar General's, but it was enough to pick up its downtrodden share prices.

Nissan Loses $6.2 Billion as It Prepares to Slim Down

Nissan recorded a $6.2 billion loss in the year ended in March after it took big write-downs as part of a restructuring plan that aims to make the car maker leaner and more profitable.

Jonathan Karp Named CEO of Simon & Schuster

Jonathan Karp has been named president and chief executive officer of book publisher Simon & Schuster, succeeding Carolyn Reidy, who died of a heart attack earlier this month.

News Corp to Stop Printing 100 Australian Newspapers

News Corp said it would stop printing more than 100 Australian newspapers, closing 36 outright and moving the rest solely to the Internet, in its latest response to media shifts accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon to Keep Most of the Jobs It Added During Pandemic

Amazon plans to keep most of the U.S. jobs it added to meet demand in March and April as housebound Americans turned to online deliveries.

Sanderson Warns Coronavirus to Weigh on Poultry Production

The chicken processor says the pandemic is expected to increase expenses and weigh on production volumes for the rest of its fiscal year, another sign of how the coronavirus has disrupted meat production.