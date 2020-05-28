Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Novartis Inks Deal to Make Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine

Swiss drugmaker will make a gene-based Covid-19 vaccine being developed by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania. 

 
Costco's Sales Cool as Coronavirus Stockpiling Slows

Costco reported higher sales for its latest quarter, but its growth wasn't as fast as some competitors that were also able to stay open during the pandemic. 

 
Trump Signs Order Targeting Social Media

The executive order seeks to limit the broad legal protection that federal law provides to social media and other online platforms. 

 
Volkswagen to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai

Volkswagen has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in the parent company of Shanghai-listed Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group. 

 
Mideast-Based NMC Health Files for Bankruptcy in the U.S.

NMC Health, a hospital operator based in the United Arab Emirates that collapsed amid fraud allegations, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and could liquidate as it faces shareholder lawsuits. 

 
Salesforce Trims Full-Year Outlook in Response to Coronavirus

The business-software provider cut its full-year earnings outlook and said it provided payment relief to some customers in the face of the pandemic. 

 
UPS Adds Peak Surcharge as E-Commerce Soars

The carrier is imposing fees on companies that have inundated its network with packages and oversize items during the pandemic, an unprecedented move aimed at managing a summer flood of shipments and higher costs. 

 
24 Hour Fitness Searches for Bankruptcy Loan

The midprice gym chain is seeking a financing package to stay afloat through a possible bankruptcy filing that could come within weeks. 

 
UAW Staffer Sues Union Alleging Sexual Harassment, Retaliation

A woman on staff at the United Auto Workers filed a lawsuit claiming she was sexually harassed by higher-ranking UAW officials and that the union failed to take corrective action when she complained of the alleged incidents. 

 
Justice Department Blocks Marijuana Workers From Bankruptcy Protection

The Justice Department is preventing struggling cannabis businesses and their workers from accessing bankruptcy to weather the downturn, even in states that determine medical marijuana is essential during the pandemic.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APHRIA INC. 4.03% 5.94 Delayed Quote.-15.78%
AURORA CANNABIS INC. 0.71% 21.2 Delayed Quote.-37.13%
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. -2.41% 0.405 Delayed Quote.-23.15%
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 12.02% 30.57 Delayed Quote.11.94%
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 1.16% 309.56 Delayed Quote.5.32%
CRONOS GROUP INC. 0.54% 9.31 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
HEXO CORP. -1.06% 0.93 Delayed Quote.-54.59%
LIBERTY HEALTH SCIENCES INC. 0.00% 0.55 Delayed Quote.-9.84%
NOVARTIS AG 2.71% 83.38 Delayed Quote.-11.66%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC. 11.21% 2.58 Delayed Quote.-19.12%
THE GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HOLDINGS LTD. -4.12% 0.465 Delayed Quote.-35.33%
THE SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY, INC. 1.43% 0.355 Delayed Quote.-44.44%
TILRAY, INC. -2.44% 10.39 Delayed Quote.-39.35%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.10% 99.72 Delayed Quote.-14.90%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -2.07% 137.22 Delayed Quote.-22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEXPLAINER : More central banks eye yield curve control. How does Japan's work?
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aCOVID-19 EPIDEMIC POSES GREATEST THREAT TO CAMBODIA'S DEVELOPMENT IN 30 YEARS : World Bank
PU
12:16aGovernor Sends National Guard Over George Floyd Protests -- 12th Update
DJ
12:15aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines, Indonesia rise on easing lockdowns, Singapore falls
RE
05/29Oil prices fall as U.S. fuel demand remains weak
RE
05/29Oil prices fall as U.S. fuel demand remains weak
RE
05/28Month-Ahead Inflation Forecast for May 2020
PU
05/28CENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Domestic Liquidity Growth Rises in March
PU
05/28Argentina unveils revised debt revamp offer, knocks back new counter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai
2WH GROUP LIMITED : Tyson Foods will shut U.S. pork plant as more workers catch COVID-19
3Trump's order taking aim at Twitter is 'bluster' - legal experts
4FACEBOOK : Trump Signs Order Targeting Social Media -- 5th -2-
5Cameroon, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, ECOWAS and African Union - Sahel Women Empowerment..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group