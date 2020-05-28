Novartis Inks Deal to Make Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine

Swiss drugmaker will make a gene-based Covid-19 vaccine being developed by researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania.

Costco's Sales Cool as Coronavirus Stockpiling Slows

Costco reported higher sales for its latest quarter, but its growth wasn't as fast as some competitors that were also able to stay open during the pandemic.

Trump Signs Order Targeting Social Media

The executive order seeks to limit the broad legal protection that federal law provides to social media and other online platforms.

Volkswagen to Take 50% Stake in Parent of Chinese Car Maker Jianghuai

Volkswagen has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in the parent company of Shanghai-listed Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group.

Mideast-Based NMC Health Files for Bankruptcy in the U.S.

NMC Health, a hospital operator based in the United Arab Emirates that collapsed amid fraud allegations, filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. and could liquidate as it faces shareholder lawsuits.

Salesforce Trims Full-Year Outlook in Response to Coronavirus

The business-software provider cut its full-year earnings outlook and said it provided payment relief to some customers in the face of the pandemic.

UPS Adds Peak Surcharge as E-Commerce Soars

The carrier is imposing fees on companies that have inundated its network with packages and oversize items during the pandemic, an unprecedented move aimed at managing a summer flood of shipments and higher costs.

24 Hour Fitness Searches for Bankruptcy Loan

The midprice gym chain is seeking a financing package to stay afloat through a possible bankruptcy filing that could come within weeks.

UAW Staffer Sues Union Alleging Sexual Harassment, Retaliation

A woman on staff at the United Auto Workers filed a lawsuit claiming she was sexually harassed by higher-ranking UAW officials and that the union failed to take corrective action when she complained of the alleged incidents.

Justice Department Blocks Marijuana Workers From Bankruptcy Protection

The Justice Department is preventing struggling cannabis businesses and their workers from accessing bankruptcy to weather the downturn, even in states that determine medical marijuana is essential during the pandemic.