Renault to Cut Over 14,000 Jobs, Slash Production Amid Autos Slump

Renault is planning to slash production capacity by a fifth and cut more than 14,000 jobs around the world, as the French auto giant grapples with a prolonged slump in the global car market.

Nordstrom Clears Low Bar for Clothing Retail

Online sales weren't enough to protect Nordstrom from a precipitous revenue drop, but the clothing retailer seems to have what it takes to come out of the crisis in decent shape.

Twitter Flags Trump Tweet About George Floyd Protests for 'Glorifying Violence'

Twitter placed a notice on a tweet from President Trump, shielding it from view for breaking what the company said are its rules about glorifying violence.

Volkswagen Pours More Than $2 Billion Into China's Electric-Car Industry

Volkswagen is raising its share in a Chinese electric-vehicle joint venture and buying 26% stake in a local battery producer.

China's Didi Raises More Than $500 Million for Self-Driving Tech

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology raised more than $500 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Group for its autonomous driving subsidiary, as it competes with well-backed U.S. startups over self-driving technology.

Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS Join Forces to Make TV Commercials More Targeted

Three of the nation's largest pay-TV companies are taking joint ownership of a platform designed to make it easier for brands to harness data to serve targeted ads to people watching cable TV, a move that comes as cost-pressured ad buyers are increasingly turning to targeted advertising.

Streamers Need to Get On the Same Wavelength

HBO Max's dispute with Roku and Amazon risks sowing confusing in an already crowded streaming marketplace.

Peet's Coffee Raises $2.5 Billion From IPO, Defying Pandemic

The investment firm behind Peet's Coffee, Krispy Kreme and Keurig Dr Pepper said it priced the initial public offering of its coffee business at the upper part of its targeted price range, valuing it at $17.3 billion in one of the world's biggest IPOs so far this year.

Cook-It-Yourself? Restaurants See Future for Meal Kits Post-Pandemic

Their dining rooms closed, restaurants eke out sales from branded DIY meal kits.

China's Travel Giant Is Still Experiencing Turbulence

Trip.com reported a steep drop in first-quarter earnings. And that isn't even the bad news: