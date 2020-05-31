Coty to Appoint Chairman Peter Harf as CEO to Spearhead Turnaround

Coty is set to appoint its fourth new chief executive in less than four years, as the cosmetics and fragrance maker strives to revive slumping sales and reduce its burdensome debt load.

SpaceX Craft Docks With Space Station, Ushering in New Era

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday successfully docked a company-owned capsule carrying a pair of NASA astronauts with the International Space Station, opening a new chapter in commercial space endeavors.

Chip Industry Seeks Billions to Expand U.S. Manufacturing

Federal funds will be sought for factory building and research to keep the U.S. ahead of China and others generous in subsidizing their companies.

Meat Plants Reopen, but Burgers Stay Pricey

A national meat-supply crunch driven by the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to ease, though meat and grocery suppliers expect the effects to linger for months. Meanwhile, consumers are paying more for ground beef and other staples across the country.

Avista Capital Backs Consumer Health-Care Company in $336 Million Deal

Private-equity firm Avista Capital Partners is buying a stake in Vision Healthcare in a deal that values the direct-to-consumer health-care products company at around EUR305 million ($336 million).

Wegmans Pampered Its Shoppers. Now It Has to Protect Them.

Companies that used to indulge their customers are adjusting to an era when shoppers also pose dangers. Wegmans, a grocery-store chain that inspired a cult following, is discovering how challenging that transformation can be.

Russia Approves Flu Drug's Use Against Covid-19

Russia's Ministry of Health on Saturday approved a flu drug for use in fighting coronavirus after officials said preliminary testing showed hospitalized patients who took the pills recovered more quickly.

Canada's Banks Take Earnings Hit from Loss Provisions

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank Group and Bank of Montreal set aside billions of dollars during their second quarters to guard against defaults by their borrowers. The question now looming for the rest of the year: how much will they need?

Occidental Nearly Eliminates Dividend Amid Low Oil Prices

The oil producer, laden with debt following its deal to buy rival Anadarko, plans to pay a quarterly dividend of just 1 cent a share in July as it seeks to conserve cash amid low oil prices and weak demand.

Tencent in Talks to Buy Warner Music Stake

Tencent Holdings is in discussions to buy a stake in Warner Music Group as part of the record company's initial public offering, a key test for a new-issue market that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.