Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Coty to Appoint Chairman Peter Harf as CEO to Spearhead Turnaround

Coty is set to appoint its fourth new chief executive in less than four years, as the cosmetics and fragrance maker strives to revive slumping sales and reduce its burdensome debt load. 

 
SpaceX Craft Docks With Space Station, Ushering in New Era

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday successfully docked a company-owned capsule carrying a pair of NASA astronauts with the International Space Station, opening a new chapter in commercial space endeavors. 

 
Chip Industry Seeks Billions to Expand U.S. Manufacturing

Federal funds will be sought for factory building and research to keep the U.S. ahead of China and others generous in subsidizing their companies. 

 
Meat Plants Reopen, but Burgers Stay Pricey

A national meat-supply crunch driven by the coronavirus pandemic is beginning to ease, though meat and grocery suppliers expect the effects to linger for months. Meanwhile, consumers are paying more for ground beef and other staples across the country. 

 
Avista Capital Backs Consumer Health-Care Company in $336 Million Deal

Private-equity firm Avista Capital Partners is buying a stake in Vision Healthcare in a deal that values the direct-to-consumer health-care products company at around EUR305 million ($336 million). 

 
Wegmans Pampered Its Shoppers. Now It Has to Protect Them.

Companies that used to indulge their customers are adjusting to an era when shoppers also pose dangers. Wegmans, a grocery-store chain that inspired a cult following, is discovering how challenging that transformation can be. 

 
Russia Approves Flu Drug's Use Against Covid-19

Russia's Ministry of Health on Saturday approved a flu drug for use in fighting coronavirus after officials said preliminary testing showed hospitalized patients who took the pills recovered more quickly. 

 
Canada's Banks Take Earnings Hit from Loss Provisions

Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank Group and Bank of Montreal set aside billions of dollars during their second quarters to guard against defaults by their borrowers. The question now looming for the rest of the year: how much will they need? 

 
Occidental Nearly Eliminates Dividend Amid Low Oil Prices

The oil producer, laden with debt following its deal to buy rival Anadarko, plans to pay a quarterly dividend of just 1 cent a share in July as it seeks to conserve cash amid low oil prices and weak demand. 

 
Tencent in Talks to Buy Warner Music Stake

Tencent Holdings is in discussions to buy a stake in Warner Music Group as part of the record company's initial public offering, a key test for a new-issue market that has been hobbled by the coronavirus pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aOil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
12:39aOil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
12:20aAussie dollar surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic
RE
12:20aAussie dollar surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aIndicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q2 2020
PU
12:03aU.S. lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military - document
RE
05/31Asia's factory pain worsens as China's recovery fails to lift demand
RE
05/31Thai central bank ready to use necessary measures to temper baht
RE
05/31Asia stocks reach three-month peaks, resilient to U.S. riots
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2GCI LIBERTY, INC. : GCI LIBERTY : announces sale of NBC stations in southeast Alaska markets
3EBAY INC. : EBAY : Agrees to Acquire Cox Automotive Media Solutions as part of the eBay Classifieds Group in A..
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY COMPANY LIMITED : JIANGSU EXPRESSWAY : Swings to 1Q Loss
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group