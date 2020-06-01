Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/01/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Don't Expect Pfizer's Bad Reaction to Last

A surprise cancer-drug failure will sting, but not as much as investors expect. 

 
Warnings Surface About System to Disinfect N95 Masks

Hundreds of thousands of respirator masks to protect against coronavirus have been sent through a decontamination system that has triggered warnings from front-line workers and has so far cost the government more than $110 a mask. 

 
Zynga to Buy Turkish Mobile-Game Studio Peak for $1.8 Billion

Videogame company Zynga agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game studio Peak for $1.8 billion, adding games such as "Toon Blast" and "Toy Blast" to its portfolio. 

 
Eli Lilly Begins Testing Covid-19 Drug Derived From Blood of Survivor

Lilly began the first study of an experimental drug derived from a blood sample of an early U.S. survivor of Covid-19, a new effort to take advantage of the molecular defenses developed by recovered patients. 

 
Can Meal Kits Remain Flavor of the Month?

Meal-kit services are booming now that consumers are stuck at home and preparing their own food. Hanging on to the gains as lockdown rules are lifted is their next challenge. 

 
Coty Appoints Chairman Peter Harf as CEO to Spearhead Turnaround

Coty appointed its fourth new chief executive in less than four years, as the cosmetics and fragrance maker strives to revive slumping sales and reduce its burdensome debt load. 

 
Tencent Rival NetEase Moves Ahead With Hong Kong Listing

Mobile-gaming group NetEase begun taking investor orders for a multibillion-dollar Hong Kong share sale, as momentum builds for U.S.-listed Chinese companies to obtain secondary listings closer to home. 

 
Buffett-Backed Italian Insurer Is Told to Boost Capital

Cattolica, a Berkshire Hathaway-backed Italian insurance company, was told by the local regulator to boost its capital, a sign authorities are prepared to press the industry to protect itself from the impact of the coronavirus. 

 
YouTube's Chase for Streaming-TV Ad Dollars Faces Hurdles

YouTube wants advertisers to spend more to reach the consumers who are increasingly using their television to watch videos on its platform. The effort is a bid for a piece of the massive ad budgets that go toward traditional TV as well as the fast-growing ad spending earmarked for streaming TV. 

 
Palladium's Leadership Changes Raise Concerns Over Effects on Funds

Leadership changes at Palladium Equity Partners raised concerns at a Los Angeles pension system about what effect the moves might have on the performance of the firm's funds.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.76% 276519.84 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
PALLADIUM 0.92% 1964 Delayed Quote.0.23%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.53% 429 End-of-day quote.14.22%
ZYNGA INC. 4.64% 9.595 Delayed Quote.49.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42pPutin and Trump discussed G7 summit, oil markets in call, says Kremlin
RE
01:36pOil steady; U.S.-China tensions weigh, possible output cuts support
RE
01:32pOil steady; U.S.-China tensions weigh, possible output cuts support
RE
01:28pCanada's TD Bank CEO urges 'zero tolerance' of racism as protests rage across U.S
RE
01:27pCoty names Chairman Harf as CEO to oversee turnaround
RE
01:22pDecline in Factory Output Eased in May but Recovery Set to Be Slow -- Update
DJ
01:20pCanada's new drug price rules pushed to next year
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pUpmarket taxi service Wheely risks Moscow ban in dispute over geolocation data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

