Starbucks Reduces Worker Hours to Reflect Pared-Back Operations

The coffee chain is reducing labor as coronavirus limits hours and services.

Gun Stocks Surge Past Broader Market

Shares of gun manufacturers soared Monday, continuing this year's winning streak.

Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Trump Posts

Action marks opposition to Mark Zuckerberg's decision to allow a post from President Trump about the recent social unrest that they believed violated the company's rules about inciting violence.

Don't Expect Pfizer's Bad Reaction to Last

A surprise cancer-drug failure will sting, but not as much as investors expect.

Warnings Surface About System to Disinfect N95 Masks

Hundreds of thousands of respirator masks to protect against coronavirus have been sent through a decontamination system that has triggered warnings from front-line workers and has so far cost the government more than $110 a mask.

Zynga to Buy Turkish Mobile-Game Studio Peak for $1.8 Billion

Videogame company Zynga agreed to buy Turkish mobile-game studio Peak for $1.8 billion, adding games such as "Toon Blast" and "Toy Blast" to its portfolio.

Eli Lilly Begins Testing Covid-19 Drug Derived From Blood of Survivor

Lilly began the first study of an experimental drug derived from a blood sample of an early U.S. survivor of Covid-19, a new effort to take advantage of the molecular defenses developed by recovered patients.

Can Meal Kits Remain Flavor of the Month?

Meal-kit services are booming now that consumers are stuck at home and preparing their own food. Hanging on to the gains as lockdown rules are lifted is their next challenge.

Coty Appoints Chairman Peter Harf as CEO to Spearhead Turnaround

Coty appointed its fourth new chief executive in less than four years, as the cosmetics and fragrance maker strives to revive slumping sales and reduce its burdensome debt load.

Tencent Rival NetEase Moves Ahead With Hong Kong Listing

Mobile-gaming group NetEase begun taking investor orders for a multibillion-dollar Hong Kong share sale, as momentum builds for U.S.-listed Chinese companies to obtain secondary listings closer to home.