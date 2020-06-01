Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/01/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Starbucks Reduces Worker Hours to Reflect Pared-Back Operations

The coffee chain is reducing labor as coronavirus limits hours and services. 

 
Stitch Fix to Lay off About 1,400 Employees in California

Stitch Fix, a personal-shopping service and clothing retailer, notified its roughly 1,400 California-based stylists Monday, or about 18% of its total staff, that they will be losing their jobs. 

 
CEOs and Big Businesses Speak Out on Racism, Police Violence

Business leaders are speaking out about social injustice and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police and the protests in more than 100 U.S. cities the fatal event has sparked. 

 
Singapore Exchange to Launch 10 Single Stock Futures Contracts

Singapore Exchange Ltd. said it will launch 10 single stock futures contracts on June 15 in response to "growing client demand for a broader suite of Singapore-linked equities and futures." 

 
ANZ Sells NZ Asset Finance Business to Shinsei Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its New Zealand asset finance business, UDC Finance, to Shinsei Bank Ltd., as the Australian bank continues with plans to streamline its operations. 

 
Gun Stocks Surge Past Broader Market

Shares of gun manufacturers soared Monday, continuing this year's winning streak. 

 
Music Labels Suspend Work in Support of Demonstrations

Musicians and entertainment executives are encouraging workers to take Tuesday as a chance to reflect on racism in the country, in some cases even if that means taking off work. 

 
Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Handling of Trump Posts

The action marks opposition to Mark Zuckerberg's decision to allow a post from President Trump about the recent social unrest that they believed violated the company's rules about inciting violence. 

 
Don't Expect Pfizer's Bad Reaction to Last

A surprise cancer-drug failure will sting, but not as much as investors expect. 

 
Buffett-Backed Italian Insurer Is Told to Boost Capital

Cattolica, a Berkshire Hathaway-backed Italian insurance company, was told by the local regulator to boost its capital, a sign authorities are prepared to press the industry to protect itself from the impact of the coronavirus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.89% 18.05 End-of-day quote.-26.72%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.09% 275600 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
FACEBOOK 3.03% 231.91 Delayed Quote.12.99%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED 1.69% 8.42 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.42% 78.32 Delayed Quote.-10.92%
