Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout Over Handling of Trump Posts

The action marks opposition to Mark Zuckerberg's decision to allow a post from President Trump about the recent social unrest that they believed violated the company's rules about inciting violence. 

 
Music Labels Suspend Work in Support of Demonstrations

Musicians and entertainment executives are encouraging workers to take Tuesday as a chance to reflect on racism in the country, in some cases even if that means taking off work. 

 
CEOs and Big Businesses Speak Out on Racism, Police Violence

Business leaders are speaking out about social injustice and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police and the protests in more than 100 U.S. cities the fatal event has sparked. 

 
Stitch Fix to Lay off About 1,400 Employees in California

Stitch Fix, a personal-shopping service and clothing retailer, notified its roughly 1,400 California-based stylists Monday, or about 18% of its total staff, that they will be losing their jobs. 

 
Starbucks Reduces Worker Hours to Reflect Pared-Back Operations

The coffee chain is reducing labor as coronavirus limits hours and services. 

 
Bain Capital, Cyrus Capital Are Preferred Bidders for Virgin Australia

Investment firms Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners have emerged as the preferred bidders for the assets of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd., Australia's second-biggest airline which had filed for insolvency. 

 
ANZ Sells NZ Asset Finance Business to Shinsei Bank

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. has agreed to sell its New Zealand asset finance business, UDC Finance, to Shinsei Bank Ltd., as the Australian bank continues with plans to streamline its operations. 

 
Gun Stocks Surge Past Broader Market

Shares of gun manufacturers soared Monday, continuing this year's winning streak. 

 
Don't Expect Pfizer's Bad Reaction to Last

A surprise cancer-drug failure will sting, but not as much as investors expect. 

 
Buffett-Backed Italian Insurer Is Told to Boost Capital

Cattolica, a Berkshire Hathaway-backed Italian insurance company, was told by the local regulator to boost its capital, a sign authorities are prepared to press the industry to protect itself from the impact of the coronavirus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 0.89% 18.05 End-of-day quote.-26.72%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.09% 275600 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
FACEBOOK 3.03% 231.91 Delayed Quote.12.99%
SHINSEI BANK, LIMITED 0.00% 1375 End-of-day quote.-17.91%
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED 1.57% 3.88 End-of-day quote.-57.08%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 0.42% 78.32 Delayed Quote.-10.92%
STITCH FIX, INC. 2.16% 23.62 Delayed Quote.-7.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46aKONKOLA COPPER MINES : Statement On Cec Threats To Restrict Power
PU
03:45aCHINA BUYS U.S. SOYBEANS AFTER HALT TO U.S. PURCHASES ORDERED : sources
RE
03:43aChina buys U.S. soybeans after halt to U.S. purchases ordered -sources
RE
03:43aDollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists
RE
03:38aDollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists
RE
03:36aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $33.68 a barrel Monday, 1 June 2020
PU
03:26aPlunging cost of wind and solar marks turning point in energy transition - IRENA
RE
03:24aLondon stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
03:21aBANK OF GREECE : Holidays to be observed during 2021
PU
03:19aSouth Korea's third extra budget to be around 35.3 trln won - senior presidential aide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5ADIDAS AG : Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group