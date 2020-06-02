Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
China's BYD Gets Extension on $1 Billion California Mask Deal

BYD, a Chinese electric-car maker turned mask producer, said it had secured a second reprieve on a troubled $1 billion deal to sell N95 masks to the state of California after missing a Sunday deadline 

 
Customers Return to Campbell's Soup

For Campbell, the coronavirus pandemic has accomplished what years of corporate strategy could not: get customers back to stocking their pantries with the company's iconic red-and-white cans of soup. 

 
Ericsson Emerges as 5G Leader After U.S. Bruises Huawei

The Trump administration's increasingly aggressive effort to cripple China's Huawei has presented Swedish company Ericsson with the opportunity to lead the rollout of 5G technology around the world. 

 
Bain, Cyrus Picked as Top Bidders for Virgin Australia Assets

Australia's No. 2 airline filed for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus halted most air travel and drew interest from more than 10 parties at one point. 

 
Enhanced Healthcare Partners Backs Merger of Medical Staffing Companies

The health care-focused firm is acquiring and merging medical staffing companies Synergy Surgicalists Inc. and EA Health. 

 
Volkswagen Closes Argo AI Investment

Volkswagen has closed a $2.6 billion investment in Argo AI, in a move that will facilitate the Pittsburgh-based self-driving startup's expansion in Europe. 

 
Cybersecurity Startups Feel Pinch on Funding and Sales

Venture capital is still flowing, but deals take longer and sometimes result in less investment. 

 
Warner Music, ZoomInfo Poised to Boost IPO Market

The burst of activity comes after months of relative quiet, with potential issuers scared away by the coronavirus pandemic and related turmoil. The issues are expected to raise $2.5 billion combined if the shares price at the midpoints of their target ranges. 

 
Rental-Apartment Operator Greystar Bulks Up

Greystar Real Estate Partners said it is acquiring a business that manages nearly 130,000 housing units, a deal that extends Greystar's position as the country's largest operator of rental apartments. 

 
Pandemic to Jumpstart Spending on Data Tools at Manufacturers

Being able to monitor production remotely during the pandemic has made the case for even more data capabilities.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 1.13% 87.44 Delayed Quote.6.01%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 5.74% 140.1 Delayed Quote.-24.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54pWells Fargo stops giving loans to most independent car dealerships
RE
03:48pOil up more than 3% ahead of OPEC+ meeting and on easing lockdowns
RE
03:41pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : North Africa Customers Attend Digital Maghreb 1st Roundtable for Compound Ruminant Feed Industry
PU
03:35pSafe-haven yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk appetite improves
RE
03:35pSafe-haven yen weakens, Aussie outperforms as risk appetite improves
RE
03:29pU.S. launches trade probe into digital taxes, plowing ground for new tariffs
RE
03:29pCanadian dollar notches three-month high as investors bet on global recovery
RE
03:27pU.S. shale producers begin restoring output as oil prices turn higher
RE
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : Americas Aquafeed Mills Receive Virtual Support on Shrimp Nutrition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2Embraer seeks business partners but not a repeat of the Boeing deal
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : UBS sticks Neutral
4AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT) : AMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
5TESLA, INC. : GEELY'S POLESTAR PLANS CHINA SHOWROOM EXPANSION TO COMPETE WITH TESLA: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group