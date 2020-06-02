China's BYD Gets Extension on $1 Billion California Mask Deal

BYD, a Chinese electric-car maker turned mask producer, said it had secured a second reprieve on a troubled $1 billion deal to sell N95 masks to the state of California after missing a Sunday deadline

Customers Return to Campbell's Soup

For Campbell, the coronavirus pandemic has accomplished what years of corporate strategy could not: get customers back to stocking their pantries with the company's iconic red-and-white cans of soup.

Ericsson Emerges as 5G Leader After U.S. Bruises Huawei

The Trump administration's increasingly aggressive effort to cripple China's Huawei has presented Swedish company Ericsson with the opportunity to lead the rollout of 5G technology around the world.

Bain, Cyrus Picked as Top Bidders for Virgin Australia Assets

Australia's No. 2 airline filed for bankruptcy protection after the coronavirus halted most air travel and drew interest from more than 10 parties at one point.

Enhanced Healthcare Partners Backs Merger of Medical Staffing Companies

The health care-focused firm is acquiring and merging medical staffing companies Synergy Surgicalists Inc. and EA Health.

Volkswagen Closes Argo AI Investment

Volkswagen has closed a $2.6 billion investment in Argo AI, in a move that will facilitate the Pittsburgh-based self-driving startup's expansion in Europe.

Cybersecurity Startups Feel Pinch on Funding and Sales

Venture capital is still flowing, but deals take longer and sometimes result in less investment.

Warner Music, ZoomInfo Poised to Boost IPO Market

The burst of activity comes after months of relative quiet, with potential issuers scared away by the coronavirus pandemic and related turmoil. The issues are expected to raise $2.5 billion combined if the shares price at the midpoints of their target ranges.

Rental-Apartment Operator Greystar Bulks Up

Greystar Real Estate Partners said it is acquiring a business that manages nearly 130,000 housing units, a deal that extends Greystar's position as the country's largest operator of rental apartments.

Pandemic to Jumpstart Spending on Data Tools at Manufacturers

Being able to monitor production remotely during the pandemic has made the case for even more data capabilities.