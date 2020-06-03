Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Most U.S. Firms in Hong Kong Say Chinese Law Will Hurt Business

The vast majority of U.S. firms in Hong Kong are worried about China's new national-security laws for the city, according to a new survey that highlights rising concerns among executives in the global financial hub. 

 
Huawei Risks Tougher Line From Britain After Latest U.S. Offensive

New U.S. restrictions imposed on China's Huawei have prompted British officials to consider steering telecom carriers away from its gear, according to people familiar with the matter-providing fresh momentum to Washington's anti-Huawei campaign. 

 
Lufthansa Losses Surge

Lufthansa reported a first quarter net loss of more than EUR2 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic and said a "far-reaching restructuring" was necessary to counter the near-collapse in global air travel. 

 
AXA Slashes Dividend

AXA will halve its dividend for 2019 and said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to deal a roughly EUR1.5 billion blow to its earnings for this year. 

 
Facebook, PayPal to Invest in Indonesian Ride-Hailing App Gojek

Facebook and PayPal Holdings said on Wednesday they will invest in Indonesia's Gojek as part of the ride-hailing and food-delivery firm's latest financing round. 

 
TUI, Boeing Agree Deal on Grounding Impact

TUI has agreed a compensation package and a new delivery deal with Boeing for its 737 MAX aircraft that will significantly reduced capital and financing requirements for the travel company. 

 
Can India's Homegrown Internet Giant Become the Next Facebook?

Jio is gaining subscribers and investors quickly, but translating that into a diversified internet empire may be tough. 

 
Grocers, Restaurants Benefit From Hedging Prices of Beef, Pork

Some grocers, food manufacturers and restaurant chains weathered the supply-chain disruption in recent months in part because they use a common hedging practice: Locking in beef prices and quantities of meat purchases months in advance. 

 
Tesco CFO to Step Down in April 2021

Alan Stewart took over the U.K. grocer's finances in 2014 and is credited with rebuilding its balance sheet and resolving an accounting scandal. 

 
Facebook's Zuckerberg Defends Decision to Leave Trump Posts Alone

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, addressing employees Tuesday, defended his decision to preserve posts on the platform by President Trump despite mounting outrage from insiders and civil-rights activists that one of his messages last week was tantamount to a call for violence.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXA 9.25% 18.822 Real-time Quote.-31.28%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.81% 157.12 Delayed Quote.-53.53%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 5.31% 9.958 Delayed Quote.-42.39%
FACEBOOK -0.73% 231.3294 Delayed Quote.13.38%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.28% 133.8 End-of-day quote.-6.33%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 95.3 End-of-day quote.-23.58%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.11% 158.085 Delayed Quote.45.59%
TESCO PLC -1.22% 226.3 Delayed Quote.-10.23%
TUI AG 5.68% 5.4 Delayed Quote.-55.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pUNITED STATES : Final Services PMI better than estimates at 37.5
02:43pWill Americans still travel abroad? Only with cast-iron coronavirus cover
RE
02:43pSaudi, Russia agree oil cuts extension, raise pressure for compliance
RE
02:41pEuropean lobbyists off the starting blocks in new tax race
RE
02:40pSoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
02:38pSoftBank launches $100 million fund investing in 'people of colour'
RE
02:37pWall Street opens higher on recovery optimism
RE
02:35pFrance says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction'
RE
02:31pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Statement of the G7 Finance Ministers on Debt Transparency and Sustainability
PU
02:29pAMC warns of going concern as COVID-19 puts strain on theaters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
5CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : backs annual outlook as half-year profit jumps on new orders

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group