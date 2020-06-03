Most U.S. Firms in Hong Kong Say Chinese Law Will Hurt Business

The vast majority of U.S. firms in Hong Kong are worried about China's new national-security laws for the city, according to a new survey that highlights rising concerns among executives in the global financial hub.

Huawei Risks Tougher Line From Britain After Latest U.S. Offensive

New U.S. restrictions imposed on China's Huawei have prompted British officials to consider steering telecom carriers away from its gear, according to people familiar with the matter-providing fresh momentum to Washington's anti-Huawei campaign.

Lufthansa Losses Surge

Lufthansa reported a first quarter net loss of more than EUR2 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic and said a "far-reaching restructuring" was necessary to counter the near-collapse in global air travel.

AXA Slashes Dividend

AXA will halve its dividend for 2019 and said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to deal a roughly EUR1.5 billion blow to its earnings for this year.

Facebook, PayPal to Invest in Indonesian Ride-Hailing App Gojek

Facebook and PayPal Holdings said on Wednesday they will invest in Indonesia's Gojek as part of the ride-hailing and food-delivery firm's latest financing round.

TUI, Boeing Agree Deal on Grounding Impact

TUI has agreed a compensation package and a new delivery deal with Boeing for its 737 MAX aircraft that will significantly reduced capital and financing requirements for the travel company.

Can India's Homegrown Internet Giant Become the Next Facebook?

Jio is gaining subscribers and investors quickly, but translating that into a diversified internet empire may be tough.

Grocers, Restaurants Benefit From Hedging Prices of Beef, Pork

Some grocers, food manufacturers and restaurant chains weathered the supply-chain disruption in recent months in part because they use a common hedging practice: Locking in beef prices and quantities of meat purchases months in advance.

Tesco CFO to Step Down in April 2021

Alan Stewart took over the U.K. grocer's finances in 2014 and is credited with rebuilding its balance sheet and resolving an accounting scandal.

Facebook's Zuckerberg Defends Decision to Leave Trump Posts Alone

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, addressing employees Tuesday, defended his decision to preserve posts on the platform by President Trump despite mounting outrage from insiders and civil-rights activists that one of his messages last week was tantamount to a call for violence.