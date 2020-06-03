AMC Theater Chain Raises Doubt in Ability to Stay in Business

AMC Entertainment Holdings said its ability to stay in business is in jeopardy if it can't raise enough cash to fund operations during the prolonged closure of its theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Campbell's Sales Rise on Coronavirus Buying

Campbell Soup raised earnings expectations for its fiscal year after demand skyrocketed for its soup and snacks during the coronavirus pandemic.

LVMH Has Reasons to Get Cold Feet Over Tiffany

It is understandable if Europe's richest man, Bernard Arnault, is feeling buyer's remorse over last year's $16.2 billion offer for Tiffany & Co. The pandemic has pushed out his prospects for getting value from the deal.

Most U.S. Firms in Hong Kong Say Chinese Law Will Hurt Business

The vast majority of U.S. firms in Hong Kong are worried about China's new national-security laws for the city, according to a new survey that highlights rising concerns among executives in the global financial hub.

Huawei Risks Tougher Line From Britain After Latest U.S. Offensive

New U.S. restrictions imposed on China's Huawei have prompted British officials to consider steering telecom carriers away from its gear, according to people familiar with the matter-providing fresh momentum to Washington's anti-Huawei campaign.

Pinterest Accelerates Tech Projects as Pandemic Boosts User Engagement

The image-sharing site has accelerated some technology initiatives in recent weeks in response to changing user behavior in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, said Jeremy King, senior vice president of technology.

Lufthansa Losses Surge

Lufthansa reported a first quarter net loss of more than EUR2 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic and said a "far-reaching restructuring" was necessary to counter the near-collapse in global air travel.

AXA Slashes Dividend

AXA will halve its dividend for 2019 and said it expects the coronavirus pandemic to deal a roughly EUR1.5 billion blow to its earnings for this year.

Facebook, PayPal to Invest in Indonesian Ride-Hailing App Gojek

Facebook and PayPal Holdings said on Wednesday they will invest in Indonesia's Gojek as part of the ride-hailing and food-delivery firm's latest financing round.

TUI, Boeing Agree Deal on Grounding Impact

TUI has agreed a compensation package and a new delivery deal with Boeing for its 737 MAX aircraft that will significantly reduced capital and financing requirements for the travel company.