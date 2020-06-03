Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/03/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Walmart Goes Off Script at Annual Meeting

Executives at Walmart's annual shareholder meeting weighed in on topics ranging from race relations and the pandemic to out-of-stock products and the demand for puzzles. 

 
Auto-Parts Supplier APC Files for Bankruptcy

APC Automotive Technologies, a car-parts supplier founded in 1927, has filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to lenders including Apollo Global Management. 

 
FedEx Adds New Delivery Fees to Manage Strain From Coronavirus

The delivery giant plans to impose surcharges on merchants with too many shipments and oversize packages, following a similar move by rival UPS. 

 
Snap Says It Won't Promote Trump's Snapchat Account

Social-media company Snap said it will no longer promote the Snapchat account of President Trump on its home page after finding that his public remarks could incite racial violence, a spokeswoman said. 

 
Quibi Asks Senior Executives to Take 10% Pay Cut

Quibi has asked senior executives to take a 10% salary cut as the short-form streaming video service explores ways to rein in costs after a disappointing debut. 

 
Seadrill Says Another Bankruptcy Is an Option in Debt Talks

The offshore contract driller has hired legal and financial advisers for talks with senior creditors on restructuring its $7.5 billion debt load that could lead the company to make its second trip to bankruptcy court in less than three years. 

 
Lyft's Investors Shouldn't Be Flooring It

The ride-hailing company's shares have made up a chunk of their pandemic losses with much uncertainty remaining. 

 
Warner Music Shares Surge in Market Debut

Shares of the music company climbed sharply after its trading debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market, a sale that marked the largest U.S. initial public offering of the year so far. 

 
Chicken Industry Executives Indicted on Price-Fixing Charges

The CEO of one of the country's biggest chicken producers and three other industry executives were indicted for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores, the Justice Department's first charges in a continuing criminal antitrust probe. 

 
HSBC Throws Support Behind China on Hong Kong Security Law

A top HSBC executive signed a petition supporting China's move to impose security legislation on Hong Kong, putting the bank squarely on the side of Beijing in the fight over the future of the territory.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.89% 138.08 Delayed Quote.-11.25%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 4.42% 401.8 Delayed Quote.-34.99%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 9682.91091 Delayed Quote.7.09%
SEADRILL LIMITED -7.58% 0.3424 Delayed Quote.-85.41%
SNAP INC. -0.10% 19.73 Delayed Quote.20.94%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 2.45% 103.65 Delayed Quote.-15.19%
WALMART INC. -0.38% 123.47 Delayed Quote.4.29%
