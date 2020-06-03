Walmart Goes Off Script at Annual Meeting

Executives at Walmart's annual shareholder meeting weighed in on topics ranging from race relations and the pandemic to out-of-stock products and the demand for puzzles.

FedEx Adds New Delivery Fees to Manage Strain From Coronavirus

The delivery giant plans to impose surcharges on merchants with too many shipments and oversize packages, following a similar move by rival UPS.

Huawei Risks Tougher Line From Britain After Latest U.S. Offensive

New U.S. restrictions imposed on China's Huawei have prompted British officials to consider steering telecom carriers away from its gear, according to people familiar with the matter-providing fresh momentum to Washington's anti-Huawei campaign.

Snap Says It Won't Promote Trump's Snapchat Account

Social-media company Snap said it will no longer promote the Snapchat account of President Trump on its home page after finding that his public remarks could incite racial violence, a spokeswoman said.

Companies Push for More Access to Mail-In Voting

More than 100 companies have signed an initiative asking congressional leaders to provide additional federal funding to expand mail-in voting and extend early, in-person voting by two weeks.

Auto-Parts Supplier APC Files for Bankruptcy

APC Automotive Technologies, a car-parts supplier founded in 1927, has filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to lenders including Apollo Global Management.

Wall Street Firm Will Pay Junior Bankers Not to Work

Evercore Partners is offering to pay incoming junior bankers up to $25,000 to delay starting their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicken Industry Executives Indicted on Price-Fixing Charges

The CEO of one of the country's biggest chicken producers and three other industry executives were indicted for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores, the Justice Department's first charges in a continuing criminal antitrust probe.

Quibi Asks Senior Executives to Take 10% Pay Cut

Quibi has asked senior executives to take a 10% salary cut as the short-form streaming video service explores ways to rein in costs after a disappointing debut.

Lyft's Investors Shouldn't Be Flooring It

The ride-hailing company's shares have made up a chunk of their pandemic losses with much uncertainty remaining.