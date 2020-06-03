Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Walmart Goes Off Script at Annual Meeting

Executives at Walmart's annual shareholder meeting weighed in on topics ranging from race relations and the pandemic to out-of-stock products and the demand for puzzles. 

 
FedEx Adds New Delivery Fees to Manage Strain From Coronavirus

The delivery giant plans to impose surcharges on merchants with too many shipments and oversize packages, following a similar move by rival UPS. 

 
Huawei Risks Tougher Line From Britain After Latest U.S. Offensive

New U.S. restrictions imposed on China's Huawei have prompted British officials to consider steering telecom carriers away from its gear, according to people familiar with the matter-providing fresh momentum to Washington's anti-Huawei campaign. 

 
Snap Says It Won't Promote Trump's Snapchat Account

Social-media company Snap said it will no longer promote the Snapchat account of President Trump on its home page after finding that his public remarks could incite racial violence, a spokeswoman said. 

 
Companies Push for More Access to Mail-In Voting

More than 100 companies have signed an initiative asking congressional leaders to provide additional federal funding to expand mail-in voting and extend early, in-person voting by two weeks. 

 
Auto-Parts Supplier APC Files for Bankruptcy

APC Automotive Technologies, a car-parts supplier founded in 1927, has filed for bankruptcy with plans to hand ownership to lenders including Apollo Global Management. 

 
Wall Street Firm Will Pay Junior Bankers Not to Work

Evercore Partners is offering to pay incoming junior bankers up to $25,000 to delay starting their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Chicken Industry Executives Indicted on Price-Fixing Charges

The CEO of one of the country's biggest chicken producers and three other industry executives were indicted for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores, the Justice Department's first charges in a continuing criminal antitrust probe. 

 
Quibi Asks Senior Executives to Take 10% Pay Cut

Quibi has asked senior executives to take a 10% salary cut as the short-form streaming video service explores ways to rein in costs after a disappointing debut. 

 
Lyft's Investors Shouldn't Be Flooring It

The ride-hailing company's shares have made up a chunk of their pandemic losses with much uncertainty remaining.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERCORE INC. 6.53% 61.79 Delayed Quote.-17.35%
FEDEX CORPORATION 2.89% 138.08 Delayed Quote.-8.68%
SNAP INC. -0.10% 19.73 Delayed Quote.20.82%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 2.45% 103.65 Delayed Quote.-13.57%
WALMART INC. -0.38% 123.47 Delayed Quote.3.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aOil prices fall on doubts over output cuts, surging U.S. diesel inventories
RE
01:00aPhilippines index hits three-month high as rally gains steam
RE
01:00aTaiwan eyes $1.3 billion in foreign tech investment under new scheme
RE
12:34aUK car sales almost 90% below normal in May - SMMT
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aMalaysia Records First Trade Deficit Since Oct 1997
DJ
12:09aU.S. new weekly jobless claims seen falling below 2 million
RE
12:08aMalaysia's April exports plunge 24%, biggest fall in decade
RE
12:08aSHELL PLASTICS PLANT TRUMP TOUTED FACES OVERSUPPLY RISKS : energy institute report
RE
12:06aThai economy to shrink more than expected as job losses mount - c.bank minutes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAZPROM : GAZPROM : U.S. senators to announce sanctions bill on Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
2NEC CORPORATION : NEC : UK in 5G talks with suppliers from Japan, South Korea - source
3BP cuts Gulf of Mexico output, evacuates workers as storm approaches
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. finalizes order allowing 15 passenger air carriers to suspend service to 7..
5THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of United States Oil Fund, LP Inve..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group