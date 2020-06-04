Log in
06/04/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
LVMH Reviews Tiffany Deal Amid Coronavirus, Riots

French luxury-goods titan Bernard Arnault is reviewing his $16 billion deal to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany, according to a person familiar with the matter, after the coronavirus pandemic upended the industry. 

 
Airlines Add Flights as Travel Slowed by the Coronavirus Starts to Pick Up

American Airlines on Thursday joined other carriers in restoring some flying that was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as parts of the country start to reopen. 

 
Rémy Cointreau's Party Spirit Survives the Pandemic

A global health crisis is a strange time to release a punchy new margin target. At least French liquor company Rémy Cointreau has allowed itself a decade to make good on the promise. 

 
U.S. Court Rules Against Approval of Dicamba Herbicides, Including Bayer Product

An appeals court in San Francisco ruled Wednesday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should revoke its registration of three dicamba-based products, including Bayer's XtendiMax, saying the agency failed to acknowledge associated risks. 

 
Volkswagen Set for Electric Boost from German Stimulus

An increase in Germany's subsidies for electric cars worth up to EUR40,000 as part of coronavirus-related stimulus helps VW, but leaves BMW and Daimler out in the cold 

 
Warner Music Sings the Right Streaming Tune

Warner isn't a streaming company per se, but the oddities of the music industry mean investors should value it like one. 

 
Health Insurers Offer Premium Discounts

Anthem is joining the growing number of health insurers offering premium discounts, as the companies see savings from sharp drop-offs in surgeries and other types of care canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Westpac Says Money-Laundering Breaches Due to Technology, Human Error

The Australian lender said an internal investigation didn't uncover wrongdoing by staff. 

 
Tech Company Cries Foul on Pandemic Trading Suspension

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been cracking down on companies that make dubious claims about how they can help fight the coronavirus pandemic. Now, one technology company says the regulator went too far. 

 
Aston Martin Plans Job Cuts

Aston Martin plans to cut 500 jobs, around a fifth of its workforce, as part of a restructuring to restore profitability.

