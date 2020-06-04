Court Vacates EPA Approval of Bayer's Dicamba Spray

Bayer was dealt a setback in its efforts to provide farmers with new weapons against hard-to-kill weeds, after a federal appeals court vacated the Trump administration's approval of a controversial weedkiller.

Mall Landlord Simon Property Suing Retailer Gap Over Missed Rent

Simon Property Group, the country's largest mall owner, filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc., one of its largest U.S. stores tenants, seeking unpaid rents and charges it says amount to $66 million.

ZoomInfo Shares Nearly Double in Market Debut

ZoomInfo Technologies' shares skyrocketed following the company's trading debut, in what is the biggest technology initial public offering so far this year.

LVMH Reviews Tiffany Deal Amid Coronavirus, Riots

French luxury-goods titan Bernard Arnault is reviewing his $16 billion deal to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany, according to a person familiar with the matter, after the coronavirus pandemic upended the industry.

Airlines Add Flights as Travel Slowed by the Coronavirus Starts to Pick Up

American Airlines on Thursday joined other carriers in restoring some flying that was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as parts of the country start to reopen.

Rémy Cointreau's Party Spirit Survives the Pandemic

A global health crisis is a strange time to release a punchy new margin target. At least French liquor company Rémy Cointreau has allowed itself a decade to make good on the promise.

Volkswagen Set for Electric Boost from German Stimulus

An increase in Germany's subsidies for electric cars worth up to EUR40,000 as part of coronavirus-related stimulus helps VW, but leaves BMW and Daimler out in the cold

Warner Music Sings the Right Streaming Tune

Warner isn't a streaming company per se, but the oddities of the music industry mean investors should value it like one.

Health Insurers Offer Premium Discounts

Anthem is joining the growing number of health insurers offering premium discounts, as the companies see savings from sharp drop-offs in surgeries and other types of care canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Westpac Says Money-Laundering Breaches Due to Technology, Human Error

The Australian lender said an internal investigation didn't uncover wrongdoing by staff.