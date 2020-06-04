Log in
06/04/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Mall Landlord Simon Property Suing Retailer Gap Over Missed Rent

Simon Property Group, the country's largest mall owner, filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc., one of its largest U.S. store tenants, seeking unpaid rents and charges it says amount to $66 million. 

 
SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz Set Up New Funds to Back Diverse Founders

Two high-profile venture firms unveiled efforts to back startup founders of color, amid an escalation of racial tensions in the U.S. SoftBank's $100 million fund appears to be the largest of its kind. 

 
Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer's Dicamba Spray

Bayer was dealt a setback in its efforts to provide farmers with new weapons against hard-to-kill weeds, after a federal appeals court vacated the Trump administration's approval of a controversial weedkiller. 

 
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen With Social Distancing, Sinks Next to Slot Machines

After shutting down in mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas casinos are now trying to bring tourists back together while keeping them apart, selling pleasure during a pandemic and widespread civil unrest. 

 
Authors Retract Study That Found Risks of Antimalaria Drug for Covid-19

Three authors involved in a Lancet article that found using antimalaria drugs against the novel coronavirus carried safety risks and no benefits have retracted the study, saying they couldn't get the full data set behind it. 

 
ZoomInfo Soars in Trading Debut

ZoomInfo Technologies' shares skyrocketed following the company's trading debut, in what is the biggest technology initial public offering so far this year. 

 
LVMH Reviews Tiffany Deal Amid Coronavirus, Riots

French luxury-goods titan Bernard Arnault is reviewing his $16 billion deal to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany, according to a person familiar with the matter, after the coronavirus pandemic upended the industry. 

 
Airlines Add Flights as Travel Slowed by the Coronavirus Starts to Pick Up

American Airlines on Thursday joined other carriers in restoring some flying that was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as parts of the country start to reopen. 

 
Rémy Cointreau's Party Spirit Survives the Pandemic

A global health crisis is a strange time to release a punchy new margin target. At least French liquor company Rémy Cointreau has allowed itself a decade to make good on the promise. 

 
Volkswagen Set for Electric Boost from German Stimulus

An increase in Germany's subsidies for electric cars worth up to EUR40,000 as part of coronavirus-related stimulus helps VW, but leaves BMW and Daimler out in the cold

