News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/05/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to Invest $1.2 Billion in Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to invest $1.21 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other foreign firms eager to buy a stake in the Indian telecommunications and technology giant. 

 
NetEase and JD.com Move Toward Hong Kong Listings

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies progressed toward listings in Hong Kong, with online-gaming group NetEase setting a price for its stock sale and e-commerce giant JD.com filing a preliminary prospectus. 

 
Elon Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk blasted Amazon.com and its founder Jeff Bezos, after the online retail giant rejected a book about the coronavirus pandemic, a clash that highlights the power some big tech companies wield over speech. 

 
Slack Posts Higher Revenue on Work-From-Home Drive

Slack Technologies posted higher revenue in the latest quarter, driven by coronavirus-led work-from-home orders as losses widened due to higher expenses. 

 
Pilgrim's Pride CEO Pleads Not Guilty in Poultry Price-Fixing Case

The chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to fix chicken prices, while a judge barred him from contacting poultry buyers allegedly victimized by the scheme. 

 
AstraZeneca Signs More Coronavirus Vaccine Supply Deals

AstraZeneca PLC said it signed new agreements aimed at broadening global distribution of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University researchers, after the drugmaker signed supply deals that reserved initial doses for the U.K. and the U.S. 

 
Authors Retract Studies That Found Risks of Antimalaria Drugs for Covid-19

Two major studies casting doubt on the ability of antimalaria drugs to treat Covid-19 patients based on data from a little-known Chicago company, Surgisphere, were retracted. 

 
Serendipity Propels Verge Genomics Into Race for Covid-19 Drug

San Francisco-based Verge's search for a treatment for ALS also has led to the realization that a drug targeting the same molecule as its ALS drug may also protect against the new coronavirus. 

 
BNY Mellon Whistleblower Who Revealed Currency Abuses Gets $50 Million

The Securities and Exchange Commission awarded a former trader at Bank of New York Mellon Corp. $50 million, a record whistleblower payment from the agency. 

 
SoftBank, Andreessen Horowitz Set Up New Funds to Back Diverse Founders

Two high-profile venture firms unveiled efforts to back startup founders of color, amid an escalation of racial tensions in the U.S. SoftBank's $100 million fund appears to be the largest of its kind.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.72% 2460.6 Delayed Quote.34.12%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.52% 8551 Delayed Quote.12.13%
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 2.80% 40.44 Delayed Quote.-21.84%
FACEBOOK -1.68% 226.29 Delayed Quote.10.25%
NETEASE, INC., -2.31% 405.01 Delayed Quote.32.08%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -4.91% 37.94 Delayed Quote.68.77%
TESLA, INC. -2.10% 864.38 Delayed Quote.106.63%
