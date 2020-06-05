AstraZeneca Signs More Coronavirus Vaccine Supply Deals

AstraZeneca PLC said it signed new agreements aimed at broadening global distribution of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University researchers, after the drugmaker signed supply deals that reserved initial doses for the U.K. and the U.S.

Hugo Boss Confirms Talks With CEO Successor

Hugo Boss said it's in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Europe boss Daniel Grieder to become the German fashion group's chief executive.

Elon Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Latest Spat With Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk blasted Amazon.com and its founder Jeff Bezos, after the online retail giant rejected a book about the coronavirus pandemic, a clash that highlights the power some big tech companies wield over speech.

Mall Landlord Simon Property Suing Retailer Gap Over Missed Rent

Simon Property Group, the country's largest mall owner, filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc., one of its largest U.S. store tenants, seeking unpaid rents and charges it says amount to $66 million.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to Invest $1.2 Billion in Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to invest $1.21 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other foreign firms eager to buy a stake in the Indian telecommunications and technology giant.

NetEase and JD.com Move Toward Hong Kong Listings

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies progressed toward listings in Hong Kong, with online-gaming group NetEase setting a price for its stock sale and e-commerce giant JD.com filing a preliminary prospectus.

Slack Posts Higher Revenue on Work-From-Home Drive

Slack Technologies posted higher revenue in the latest quarter, driven by coronavirus-led work-from-home orders as losses widened due to higher expenses.

Pilgrim's Pride CEO Pleads Not Guilty in Poultry Price-Fixing Case

The chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to fix chicken prices, while a judge barred him from contacting poultry buyers allegedly victimized by the scheme.

Las Vegas Casinos Reopen With Social Distancing, Sinks Next to Slot Machines

After shutting down in mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas casinos are now trying to bring tourists back together while keeping them apart, selling pleasure during a pandemic and widespread civil unrest.

PG&E Faces Renewed Challenge Over Bankruptcy Votes From Wildfire Victims

Demands for an examiner to probe the voting process are before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali, who must rule on PG&E's chapter 11 plan.