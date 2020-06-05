Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Victoria's Secret's U.K. Arm Files for Creditor Protection

The British unit of Victoria's Secret owner L Brands filed for protection from creditors as it grapples with disruption wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Hugo Boss Confirms Talks With CEO Successor

Hugo Boss said it's in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Europe boss Daniel Grieder to become the German fashion group's chief executive. 

 
College Inc. Faces a Sticker-Price Reckoning

A business bigger than Big Tech needs to adapt as student numbers drop and learning from home exposes poor value for money. 

 
Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Spat With Bezos

Elon Musk blasted Amazon.com and its founder Jeff Bezos, after the online retail giant rejected a book about the coronavirus pandemic, a clash that highlights the power some big tech companies wield over speech. 

 
Mall Landlord Simon Property Suing Retailer Gap Over Missed Rent

Simon Property Group, the country's largest mall owner, filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc., one of its largest U.S. store tenants, seeking unpaid rents and charges it says amount to $66 million. 

 
Pilgrim's Pride CEO Pleads Not Guilty in Poultry Price-Fixing Case

The chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to fix chicken prices, while a judge barred him from contacting poultry buyers allegedly victimized by the scheme. 

 
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen With Social Distancing

After shutting down in mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Las Vegas casinos are now trying to bring tourists back together while keeping them apart, selling pleasure during a pandemic and widespread civil unrest. 

 
AstraZeneca Signs More Coronavirus Vaccine Supply Deals

AstraZeneca PLC said it signed new agreements aimed at broadening global distribution of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University researchers, after the drugmaker signed supply deals that reserved initial doses for the U.K. and the U.S. 

 
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to Invest $1.2 Billion in Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to invest $1.21 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other foreign firms eager to buy a stake in the Indian telecommunications and technology giant. 

 
NetEase and JD.com Move Toward Hong Kong Listings

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies progressed toward listings in Hong Kong, with online-gaming group NetEase setting a price for its stock sale and e-commerce giant JD.com filing a preliminary prospectus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.72% 2460.6 Delayed Quote.34.12%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.28% 8510 Delayed Quote.12.13%
FACEBOOK -1.68% 226.29 Delayed Quote.10.25%
GAP INC 1.59% 12.14 Delayed Quote.-31.33%
HUGO BOSS 7.84% 29.39 Delayed Quote.-36.89%
L BRANDS, INC. -2.51% 17.85 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
NETEASE, INC., -2.31% 405.01 Delayed Quote.32.08%
PVH CORPORATION 3.85% 57.13 Delayed Quote.-45.67%
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC 5.28% 76.73 Delayed Quote.-48.49%
TESLA, INC. -2.10% 864.38 Delayed Quote.106.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aOPEC+ to meet Saturday on extending cuts, pushing for compliance
RE
07:48aTSX futures lifted by higher oil prices
RE
07:46aMalaysia says tech firms, hit by pandemic and trade war, keen to move to country
RE
07:46aBA owner considering legal challenge on UK quarantine as relations fray
RE
07:43aLittle progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK say
RE
07:41aLittle progress on Brexit free trade deal, EU and UK say
RE
07:41aDelay to GDP, trade and productivity release dates
PU
07:41aIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Model-Based Globally-Consistent Risk Assessment
PU
07:33aNo progress in latest round of EU-Brexit talks, Barnier says
RE
07:31aOPEC, allies coordinating to hold Saturday meeting - Saudi Arabia
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
5PREMIER OIL PLC : Premier Oil Says Price of BP Acquisitions Renegotiated to $210 Million Plus Targets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group