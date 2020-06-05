Victoria's Secret's U.K. Arm Files for Creditor Protection

The British unit of Victoria's Secret owner L Brands filed for protection from creditors as it grapples with disruption wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic.

NetEase and JD.com Move Toward Hong Kong Listings

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies progressed toward listings in Hong Kong, with online-gaming group NetEase setting a price for its stock sale and e-commerce giant JD.com filing a preliminary prospectus.

Hugo Boss Confirms Talks With CEO Successor

Hugo Boss said it's in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Europe boss Daniel Grieder to become the German fashion group's chief executive.

Walmart Wants to Turn Rags Into Riches

Americans are so hot for used clothing that they'll even buy it during a pandemic. At least that is what Walmart is betting.

Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Spat With Bezos

Elon Musk blasted Amazon.com and its founder Jeff Bezos, after the online retail giant rejected a book about the coronavirus pandemic, a clash that highlights the power some big tech companies wield over speech.

Pilgrim's Pride CEO Pleads Not Guilty in Poultry Price-Fixing Case

The chief executive of Pilgrim's Pride pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he conspired to fix chicken prices, while a judge barred him from contacting poultry buyers allegedly victimized by the scheme.

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala to Invest $1.2 Billion in Jio Platforms

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Co. has agreed to invest $1.21 billion in Jio Platforms Ltd., joining the list that includes Facebook Inc. and other foreign firms eager to buy a stake in the Indian telecommunications and technology giant.

Authors Retract Studies That Found Risks of Antimalaria Drugs for Covid-19

Two major studies casting doubt on the ability of antimalaria drugs to treat Covid-19 patients based on data from a little-known Chicago company, Surgisphere, were retracted.

Discovery Reviews Production Costs After Saving on Low-Budget Quarantine Shows

The pay-TV network operator is reviewing the cost of future production budgets and reassessing its real-estate footprint as coronavirus-related restrictions ease across the country.

Mall Landlord Simon Property Suing Retailer Gap Over Missed Rent

Simon Property Group, the country's largest mall owner, filed a lawsuit against Gap Inc., one of its largest U.S. store tenants, seeking unpaid rents and charges it says amount to $66 million.