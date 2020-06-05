Logistics Operators Targeting E-Commerce Boosted Hiring in May

Logistics operators tied to e-commerce added jobs in big numbers in May as homebound consumers stepped up online shopping while the broader economy showed signs of recovery from the shock of the coronavirus pandemic.

Google, Apple Struggle to Regulate Covid-19 Tracing Apps

With no national standards, technology giants have become gatekeepers in the coronavirus-tracing market.

Gap Needs to Come Up With a Better Story

The retailer's next challenge is to come up with a growth story as complete as the survival road map that is its current focus.

Slack's Tough Act to Follow

Zoom set a high bar for other tech companies benefiting from the pandemic's work-from-home surge.

NetEase and JD.com Move Toward Hong Kong Listings

Two of China's most valuable U.S.-listed companies progressed toward listings in Hong Kong, with online-gaming group NetEase setting a price for its stock sale and e-commerce giant JD.com filing a preliminary prospectus.

Walmart Wants to Turn Rags Into Riches

Americans are so hot for used clothing that they'll even buy it during a pandemic. At least that is what Walmart is betting.

Lufthansa, Other Firms Burnt by Pandemic to Exit Blue-Chip Indexes

Several companies badly hit by the pandemic are set to be ejected from blue-chip stock indexes in Europe, a demotion that will prompt funds managing billions of dollars of investments to sell their shares.

Victoria's Secret's U.K. Arm Files for Creditor Protection

The British unit of Victoria's Secret owner L Brands filed for protection from creditors as it grapples with disruption wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hugo Boss Confirms Talks With CEO Successor

Hugo Boss said it's in talks with former Tommy Hilfiger and PVH Europe boss Daniel Grieder to become the German fashion group's chief executive.

Musk Calls for Amazon Breakup in Spat With Bezos

Elon Musk blasted Amazon.com and its founder Jeff Bezos, after the online retail giant rejected a book about the coronavirus pandemic, a clash that highlights the power some big tech companies wield over speech.