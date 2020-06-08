Log in
06/08/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Volkswagen Board Considering Management Shake-Up for VW Brand

The auto maker's supervisory board is expected to reshuffle the management of its namesake VW brand, according to people familiar with the matter, in a move that could weaken Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess. 

 
Behind HSBC's Rare Foray Into Politics Over Hong Kong

After a century and a half trying to steer a neutral course through the messy geopolitics of east versus west, HSBC has signaled its support for China over the future of Hong Kong. 

 
BP to Cut 14% of Global Workforce as Drop in Oil Price Bites

BP is cutting thousands of jobs, accelerating existing plans to reshape the company after the coronavirus pandemic's crushing impact on oil prices. 

 
Pinterest Juggles Requests for Late Payments From Advertisers

The chief financial officer of Pinterest Inc. is working to keep revenue flowing amid the coronavirus pandemic without alienating cash-strapped advertisers that use its online image-sharing platform. 

 
Ericsson Warns on Margins

Ericsson cautioned it will report negative margins in the second quarter, weighed by 5G launch costs in China and asset writedowns. 

 
Company Liquidity Warnings Have a Silver Lining

Investors should brace for a wave of ominous-sounding liquidity warnings in companies' financial results. They may also learn to love them. 

 
Movie Theaters Face Their Biggest Summer Thriller Yet

Cinemark and other theater chains are banking heavily on 'Tenet' to bring back audiences after reopenings. 

 
AstraZeneca, Gilead Silent on Merger Report

AstraZeneca and Gilead Sciences stayed silent on a report Sunday claiming that the U.K.-listed drug group has approached U.S.-based Gilead about a potential merger. 

 
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Unit to Invest in Reliance's Jio Platforms

A unit of the state-owned Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has agreed to invest $752.67 million in Jio Platforms, making it the second middle-eastern firm to do so within a week. 

 
Companies Find New Perks for the Remote Worker

New extras aim to de-stress workers with meditation apps and virtual yoga and gym workouts. And snacks!

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -2.69% 8200 Delayed Quote.10.78%
AUDI AG -0.95% 1040 Delayed Quote.31.25%
CINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. 6.41% 18.75 Delayed Quote.-47.89%
ERICSSON AB -2.01% 86.62 Delayed Quote.8.39%
GILEAD SCIENCES 0.44% 76.99 Delayed Quote.18.11%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.52% 420.75 Delayed Quote.-28.54%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.64% 40.88 Delayed Quote.-39.58%
PINTEREST, INC. 0.32% 22.36 Delayed Quote.18.72%
SILVER 1.43% 17.675 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.32% 148.5 Delayed Quote.-15.47%
WTI -5.45% 38.228 Delayed Quote.-39.42%
