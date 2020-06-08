South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Samsung's Lee Jae-Yong

Samsung's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, avoided a second stint in jail when a Seoul district court judge rejected South Korean prosecutors' request to arrest the business tycoon for committing financial fraud in a 2015 intra-conglomerate merger.

3M Files Lawsuit Against Merchant Selling Masks on Amazon for 18 Times List Price

3M filed a lawsuit against a merchant selling masks on Amazon.com for more than 18 times their list price, the manufacturer's latest attempt to help bring some order to the chaotic market for protective equipment.

Volkswagen CEO Gives Up Dual Role as Chief of Namesake Brand

The auto maker is reshuffling the management of its namesake VW brand, in a move that could weaken Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess's influence over ]day-to-day operations of the company's largest single division.

BP to Cut 14% of Global Workforce as Drop in Oil Price Bites

BP is cutting thousands of jobs, accelerating existing plans to reshape the company after the coronavirus pandemic's crushing impact on oil prices.

Behind HSBC's Rare Foray Into Politics Over Hong Kong

After a century and a half trying to steer a neutral course through the messy geopolitics of east versus west, HSBC has signaled its support for China over the future of Hong Kong.

Car Carrier Grimaldi Waits For 'the World to Restart'

"We had two months of literally zero car production, especially in Europe," said Emanuele Grimaldi, one of the co-owners of Italy's Grimaldi Group SpA, a closely held shipping giant that operates one of the world's biggest fleets of car carriers and heavy equipment movers. "The production and sales disruption in Europe was bigger than in China."

Pinterest Juggles Requests for Late Payments From Advertisers

The chief financial officer of Pinterest Inc. is working to keep revenue flowing amid the coronavirus pandemic without alienating cash-strapped advertisers that use its online image-sharing platform.

Ericsson Warns on Margins

Ericsson cautioned it will report negative margins in the second quarter, weighed by 5G launch costs in China and asset writedowns.

Company Liquidity Warnings Have a Silver Lining

Investors should brace for a wave of ominous-sounding liquidity warnings in companies' financial results. They may also learn to love them.

Movie Theaters Face Their Biggest Summer Thriller Yet

Cinemark and other theater chains are banking heavily on 'Tenet' to bring back audiences after reopenings.