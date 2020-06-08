In the Feud Between Two of U.K.'s Richest Men, Family Members Say They Bugged Uncle

Several members of Britain's billionaire Barclay family admitted to bugging their uncle and cousin, in a court case related to the sale of London's Ritz Hotel that has split the secretive clan.

Bank of America Eases Sales Targets for Merrill Advisers During Pandemic

Bank of America has lowered some sales targets imposed on Merrill Lynch financial advisers who have struggled to grow their businesses.

Boeing Stock Soars as U.S. Reopens

Boeing shares have skyrocketed 58% so far this month as the aircraft maker rides a wave of investor optimism on the reopening of the U.S. economy and a revival in air travel.

South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Samsung's Lee Jae-Yong

Samsung's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, avoided a second stint in jail when a Seoul district court judge rejected South Korean prosecutors' request to arrest the business tycoon for financial fraud in a 2015 intra-conglomerate merger.

3M Says Merchant Sold Masks on Amazon at 18 Times List Price

3M filed a lawsuit against a merchant selling masks on Amazon.com for more than 18 times their list price, the manufacturer's latest attempt to bring some order to the chaotic market for protective equipment.

Volkswagen CEO Gives Up Dual Role as Chief of Namesake Brand

The auto maker is reshuffling the management of its namesake VW brand, in a move that could weaken Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess's influence over ]day-to-day operations of the company's largest single division.

BP to Cut 14% of Global Workforce as Drop in Oil Price Bites

BP is cutting thousands of jobs, accelerating existing plans to reshape the company after the coronavirus pandemic's crushing impact on oil prices.

Amazon Doesn't Need No Satisfaction

A survey finds a drop in customer satisfaction for e-commerce giant Amazon.com even as sales soar.

Behind HSBC's Rare Foray Into Politics Over Hong Kong

After a century and a half trying to steer a neutral course through the messy geopolitics of east versus west, HSBC has signaled its support for China over the future of Hong Kong.

Car Carrier Grimaldi Waits For 'the World to Restart'

"We had two months of literally zero car production, especially in Europe," said Emanuele Grimaldi, one of the co-owners of Italy's Grimaldi Group SpA, a closely held shipping giant that operates one of the world's biggest fleets of car carriers and heavy equipment movers. "The production and sales disruption in Europe was bigger than in China."