Workers Press Adidas, Estée Lauder, Others to Act on Racism, Diversity

Companies from Adidas to Estée Lauder are facing fresh pressure from employees to do more to confront racism and promote diversity, as social activism over the killing of George Floyd moves deeper into the workplace.

Bank of America Eases Sales Targets for Merrill Advisers During Pandemic

Bank of America has lowered some sales targets imposed on Merrill Lynch financial advisers who have struggled to grow their businesses.

In the Feud Between Two of U.K.'s Richest Men, Family Members Say They Bugged Uncle

Several members of Britain's billionaire Barclay family admitted to bugging their uncle and cousin, in a court case related to the sale of London's Ritz Hotel that has split the secretive clan.

Boeing Stock Soars as U.S. Reopens

Boeing shares have skyrocketed 58% so far this month as the aircraft maker rides a wave of investor optimism on the reopening of the U.S. economy and a revival in air travel.

South Korean Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Samsung's Lee Jae-Yong

Samsung's de facto leader, Lee Jae-yong, avoided a second stint in jail when a Seoul district court judge rejected South Korean prosecutors' request to arrest the business tycoon for financial fraud in a 2015 intra-conglomerate merger.

Bon Appétit Editor in Chief Resigns Over Racially Insensitive Photo

Bon Appétit editor in chief Adam Rapoport stepped down Monday after a photo of him dressed in a racially insensitive costume was posted on Twitter.

Ghosn Escape-Plot Defendants Argue They Didn't Commit Crime

A former Green Beret wanted by Japan for his alleged role in the escape of auto titan Carlos Ghosn didn't commit a crime in Japan and shouldn't be extradited there, his lawyers argued in a legal filing Monday.

Nestlé to Sell Buitoni Pasta Brand's North American Business

Nestlé SA is selling the North American business of its Buitoni pasta brand to a private-equity firm as the Swiss consumer-goods giant focuses on higher performing frozen brands like Hot Pockets, Stouffer's and Lean Cuisine.

Volkswagen CEO Gives Up Dual Role as Chief of Namesake Brand

The auto maker is reshuffling the management of its namesake VW brand, in a move that could weaken Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess's influence over ]day-to-day operations of the company's largest single division.

3M Says Merchant Sold Masks on Amazon at 18 Times List Price

3M filed a lawsuit against a merchant selling masks on Amazon.com for more than 18 times their list price, the manufacturer's latest attempt to bring some order to the chaotic market for protective equipment.