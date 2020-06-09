Boeing Adds Cargo Orders, Loses More MAX Deals

The aircraft maker said jetliner cancellations exceeded orders in May, though it found a bright spot with fresh deals for its cargo planes.

Cathay Pacific to Get Bailout Led by Hong Kong Government

The $5 billion funding package for the city's flagship carrier might also give the government a minority stake in the 73-year-old company.

Tiffany Stays One Step Ahead of LVMH

Tiffany is a fraction of the size of LVMH, but the U.S. jeweler is doing a good job of outmaneuvering its powerful buyer.

U.S. Frackers to Zero In on Richest Oil Fields

The industry's recovery from the oil-price collapse is expected to focus on the Southwest's Permian Basin, at the expense of investment in more-mature shale-oil regions.

Still Some Loose Ends at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is working to mend the hole the coronavirus has blown through its business, but things could continue to unravel.

Why Drug Companies May Resist Milking Covid-19 Treatments

It might not be in the drug industry's long-term interest to maximize profits on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

Macy's Raises $4.5 Billion, Funding Its Operations Through Fiscal 2021

Struggling department store chain Macy's Inc. has secured about $4.5 billion in financing to help it fund its operations and new inventory, resolve outstanding payments and repay debt coming due in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.

Adidas Tweeted Against Racism. Its Black Workers Say That Isn't Enough.

Companies from Adidas to Estée Lauder are facing fresh pressure from employees to do more to confront racism and promote diversity, as social activism over the killing of George Floyd moves deeper into the workplace.

Bon Appétit Editor in Chief Resigns Over Racially Insensitive Photo

Bon Appétit editor in chief Adam Rapoport stepped down Monday after a photo of him dressed in a racially insensitive costume was posted on Twitter.

British American Tobacco Cuts Forecasts

British American Tobacco said its business had performed well in the first half despite the coronavirus pandemic, but lowered its earnings and revenue growth expectations for the full year.