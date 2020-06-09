Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered Over Hong Kong

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms. 

 
Adidas Promises to Hire Black, Latino People for 30% of New U.S. Jobs

Adidas said it would hire blacks and Latinos for at least 30% of new U.S. jobs, invest $20 million in black communities and fund 50 scholarships, in response to internal pressure from black employees at the sportswear giant. 

 
Boeing Adds Cargo Orders, Loses More MAX Deals

The aircraft maker said jetliner cancellations exceeded orders in May, though it found a bright spot with fresh deals for its cargo planes. 

 
Apple May Only Chip Away at Its Costs

Even with Apple's design prowess, ARM-based laptops have been a tough sell. 

 
Cathay Pacific to Get Bailout Led by Hong Kong Government

The $5 billion funding package for the city's flagship carrier might also give the government a minority stake in the 73-year-old company. 

 
Tiffany Stays One Step Ahead of LVMH

Tiffany is a fraction of the size of LVMH, but the U.S. jeweler is doing a good job of outmaneuvering its powerful buyer. 

 
U.S. Frackers to Zero In on Richest Oil Fields

The industry's recovery from the oil-price collapse is expected to focus on the Southwest's Permian Basin, at the expense of investment in more-mature shale-oil regions. 

 
Still Some Loose Ends at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is working to mend the hole the coronavirus has blown through its business, but things could continue to unravel. 

 
Why Drug Companies May Resist Milking Covid-19 Treatments

It might not be in the drug industry's long-term interest to maximize profits on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. 

 
Macy's Raises $4.5 Billion, Funding Its Operations Through Fiscal 2021

Struggling department store chain Macy's Inc. has secured about $4.5 billion in financing to help it fund its operations and new inventory, resolve outstanding payments and repay debt coming due in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.37% 251.3 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
APPLE INC. 3.41% 344.27 Delayed Quote.13.60%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.59% 219.3784 Delayed Quote.-36.94%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.01% 8.81 End-of-day quote.-23.52%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.64% 405.45 Delayed Quote.-28.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.17% 41.08 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
STANDARD CHARTERED -3.78% 442.8 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
STITCH FIX, INC. -4.65% 23.7511 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
WTI 0.73% 38.812 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:38pKey directions identified to ensure economic stability
PU
03:38pSOLOMON ISLANDS : Requests for Purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument and Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Solomon Islands »
PU
03:33pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Problem of sheep theft requires strong garda response
PU
03:25pEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's tax chief eyes criminal charges as path to tougher corporate enforcement
RE
03:25pChesapeake shares tumble amid volatility, trading halts
RE
03:24pOil rises as production curbs face renewed demand fears
RE
03:17pLabor Secretary Eugene Scalia Opposes Extension of Extra $600 in Unemployment Benefits -- Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08pBANK OF JAMAICA : Public Advisory - Authorised Payment Service Providers - 9 June 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Release of a capital market information
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5Tiffany amends debt pacts for financial leeway amid pandemic, slump in sales

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group