Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered Over Hong Kong

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms.

Adidas Promises to Hire Black, Latino People for 30% of New U.S. Jobs

Adidas said it would hire blacks and Latinos for at least 30% of new U.S. jobs, invest $20 million in black communities and fund 50 scholarships, in response to internal pressure from black employees at the sportswear giant.

Boeing Adds Cargo Orders, Loses More MAX Deals

The aircraft maker said jetliner cancellations exceeded orders in May, though it found a bright spot with fresh deals for its cargo planes.

Apple May Only Chip Away at Its Costs

Even with Apple's design prowess, ARM-based laptops have been a tough sell.

Cathay Pacific to Get Bailout Led by Hong Kong Government

The $5 billion funding package for the city's flagship carrier might also give the government a minority stake in the 73-year-old company.

Tiffany Stays One Step Ahead of LVMH

Tiffany is a fraction of the size of LVMH, but the U.S. jeweler is doing a good job of outmaneuvering its powerful buyer.

U.S. Frackers to Zero In on Richest Oil Fields

The industry's recovery from the oil-price collapse is expected to focus on the Southwest's Permian Basin, at the expense of investment in more-mature shale-oil regions.

Still Some Loose Ends at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is working to mend the hole the coronavirus has blown through its business, but things could continue to unravel.

Why Drug Companies May Resist Milking Covid-19 Treatments

It might not be in the drug industry's long-term interest to maximize profits on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

Macy's Raises $4.5 Billion, Funding Its Operations Through Fiscal 2021

Struggling department store chain Macy's Inc. has secured about $4.5 billion in financing to help it fund its operations and new inventory, resolve outstanding payments and repay debt coming due in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.