News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/09/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Volkswagen CEO, After Board Fight, Faces Challenging Road

The surprise changes that stripped Chief Executive Herbert Diess of some of his core responsibilities on Monday revealed a deep rift between the manager and the company's owners and workers. 

 
Vroom Jumps in Public Market Debut

Online automobile seller Vroom's shares soared in its first day of trading, adding its name to a list of companies that had strong public showings in the past few weeks. 

 
Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered Over Hong Kong

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms. 

 
Adidas Promises to Hire Black, Latino People for 30% of New U.S. Jobs

Adidas said it would hire blacks and Latinos for at least 30% of new U.S. jobs, invest $20 million in black communities and fund 50 scholarships, in response to internal pressure from black employees at the sportswear giant. 

 
Pandemic Sends Airlines Toward Record Annual Loss

The global airline industry is forecast to lose a record $84 billion this year with a return to profitability coming in 2022 at the earliest. 

 
Apple May Only Chip Away at Its Costs

Even with Apple's design prowess, ARM-based laptops have been a tough sell. 

 
Cathay Pacific to Get Bailout Led by Hong Kong Government

The $5 billion funding package for the city's flagship carrier might also give the government a minority stake in the 73-year-old company. 

 
Tiffany Stays One Step Ahead of LVMH

Tiffany is a fraction of the size of LVMH, but the U.S. jeweler is doing a good job of outmaneuvering its powerful buyer. 

 
U.S. Frackers to Zero In on Richest Oil Fields

The industry's recovery from the oil-price collapse is expected to focus on the Southwest's Permian Basin, at the expense of investment in more-mature shale-oil regions. 

 
Still Some Loose Ends at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix is working to mend the hole the coronavirus has blown through its business, but things could continue to unravel.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.37% 251.3 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
APPLE INC. 3.16% 343.99 Delayed Quote.13.60%
AUDI AG 0.96% 1050 Delayed Quote.30.00%
CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED -1.01% 8.81 End-of-day quote.-23.52%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -3.64% 405.45 Delayed Quote.-28.92%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.85% 40.82 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
STANDARD CHARTERED -3.78% 442.8 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
STITCH FIX, INC. -5.50% 23.55 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.98% 145.56 Delayed Quote.-15.74%
WTI -1.03% 38.155 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pTENARIS : supports the construction of COVID-19 hospital in Argentina
PU
05:54pFCC awarding up to $16 billion to address U.S. areas lacking broadband service
RE
05:53pDiscretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback
DJ
05:48pStocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
05:47pMexican president urges Canadian mining firms to pay taxes
RE
05:46pLabor Secretary Eugene Scalia Opposes Extension of Extra $600 in Unemployment Benefits -- 2nd Update
DJ
05:43pStocks trend lower as investors step back, safe-havens rally
RE
05:41pZoos and drive-in cinemas will be among English businesses reopening next Monday
RE
05:36pUtilities Shares Sink Amid Weather Concerns -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:33pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Executive Board Approves 18-month US$5 Billion Stand-By Arrangement for Ukraine HTML File
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

