News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/09/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Movie Theater Giant AMC Eyes Reopening After Coronavirus Blow

AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world's largest movie-theater chain, registered a $2.2 billion net loss in the first quarter, underscoring the devastating economic blow the pandemic has had on the exhibition industry. 

 
CrossFit CEO to Exit Amid Backlash Over George Floyd Remarks

Greg Glassman, the founder and chief executive of CrossFit, said he had decided to retire after his inflammatory remarks about the killing of George Floyd prompted sponsors and gym owners to cut ties with his company. 

 
FCC Delays Decision on Elon Musk's SpaceX and Broadband Subsidies

The Federal Communications Commission delayed a final decision on whether Elon Musk's SpaceX will be able to qualify as a preferred bidder when the agency prepares to distribute up to $16 billion in funding to expand broadband service in rural areas. 

 
Volkswagen CEO, After Board Fight, Faces Challenging Road

The surprise changes that stripped Chief Executive Herbert Diess of some of his core responsibilities on Monday revealed a deep rift between the manager and the company's owners and workers. 

 
Vroom Jumps in Public-Market Debut

Shares in the online automobile seller soared in their first day of trading, adding Vroom's name to a list of companies that had strong public showings in the past few weeks. 

 
High-Profile Investor Calls Out HSBC, Standard Chartered on Hong Kong Stance

A high-profile investor in HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered has criticized the London-based banks for supporting China's plan to impose a new national security law on Hong Kong, calling on them to speak out if it results in abuse of democratic freedoms. 

 
LG Chem to Sell LCD Polarizer Business for $1.1Billion

South Korea's LG Chem said Wednesday that it signed a tentative $1.1 billion deal to sell parts of its liquid-crystal-display business to a Chinese company. 

 
California's Biggest Public Pension System Commits $1 Billion to Blackstone Fund

The California Public Employees' Retirement System committed $1 billion to Blackstone Core Equity Partners II LP, a long-hold private-equity fund that raised some $5 billion in late March 

 
Extraction Oil Shares Soar Despite Bankruptcy Warning

The Denver-based driller has said there is a good chance that it will file for bankruptcy, but weak business fundamentals haven't stopped investors from snapping up its shares. 

 
Adidas Promises to Hire Black, Latino People for 30% of New U.S. Jobs

Adidas said it would hire blacks and Latinos for at least 30% of new U.S. jobs, invest $20 million in black communities and fund 50 scholarships, in response to internal pressure from black employees at the sportswear giant.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG -2.37% 251.3 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -7.13% 5.99 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
AUDI AG 0.96% 1050 Delayed Quote.31.25%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.07% 405.15 Delayed Quote.-31.50%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.35% 432500 End-of-day quote.36.22%
LG CORP. 0.00% 72500 End-of-day quote.-1.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.20% 40.54 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
STANDARD CHARTERED -3.47% 442.8 Delayed Quote.-37.84%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.98% 145.56 Delayed Quote.-17.41%
WTI -0.16% 38.183 Delayed Quote.-34.20%
