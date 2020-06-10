Volkswagen Delays Key Electric Car Launch Amid Software Troubles

The German auto maker said its flagship electric car model, the ID.3 hatchback, wouldn't be delivered to customers until September, several months later than originally planned after software glitches delayed production.

Tesla Shares Soar Past $1,000 on Plan to Move Forward With Semi Truck

Tesla investors pushed the auto maker's stock to more than $1,000 a share, lifting its valuation nearer to Toyota's, after Elon Musk told employees it was time to begin volume production of the company's long-promised, all-electric semitrailer truck.

Looming Hertz Delisting Pulls Shares Back to Earth

Hertz shares, after a brief head-scratching rally, are now in danger of being ejected from the New York Stock Exchange, calming a speculative frenzy around the bankrupt car-rental company.

Simon Property Ends Taubman Deal as Coronavirus Hits Retail

The mall operator is terminating its $3.6 billion deal to acquire Taubman Centers, saying it didn't respond appropriately to the business challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Nears All-Stock Deal for Grubhub

Grubhub is nearing a deal to combine with Just Eat Takeaway.com, as it prepares to turn its back on weeks of negotiations with Uber.

Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Leaves the Daily Caller

Tucker Carlson is leaving the Daily Caller, the conservative digital publication he co-founded a decade ago, a move that he said would help him focus on his prime-time opinion show on Fox News.

Investing Giants Gave Away Voting Power Ahead of Shareholder Fight

GameStop shareholders vote this week to resolve a fight over the embattled videogame retailer's board. But the company's largest investors won't cast much of a vote.

Coronavirus Speeds Up Starbucks Shift to Takeout

The coffee chain plans to close, renovate or move 400 cafes and open dozens of pickup-only stores. Starbucks also sees the pandemic cutting revenue by up to $3.2 billion in the current quarter.

Vaccine Candidates' U.S. Testing to Start This Summer

The federal government plans to fund and conduct the decisive studies of three experimental coronavirus vaccines-from Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J-starting in July, a government vaccine official said.

Zara to Close 1,200 Stores as It Outlines Post-Coronavirus Future

Zara-owner Inditex is one of the first big retailers to outline how it sees the industry's future amid a tentative reopening. The answer: fewer stores and a more concerted push online.