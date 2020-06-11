JD.com Set to Raise $3.9 Billion via Hong Kong Stock Sale

EXCLUSIVE: JD.com has guided investors that it plans to set the offer price for its stock sale at $29.15 a share, people familiar with the matter said. At that price, JD.com would raise about $3.9 billion from the share sale.

NetEase Shares Get Off to Strong Start in Hong Kong

NetEase Inc.'s shares jumped 8.1% in their Hong Kong debut after the Chinese mobile-gaming company completed one of Asia's biggest offerings so far this year.

States Sue Drug Companies, Executives Over Alleged Price Fixing

The Connecticut attorney general, along with 50 other states and territories, has filed a third lawsuit against generic drug manufacturers and executives for allegedly inflating prices.

Amazon Suspends Police Use of Its Facial-Recognition Technology

The company said it is halting law-enforcement use of its facial-recognition technology for a year, as Congress takes steps to regulate such tools amid widespread criticism about racial and gender bias.

Virus Vaccine Candidates' U.S. Testing to Start This Summer

The federal government plans to fund and conduct the decisive studies of three experimental coronavirus vaccines-from Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J-starting in July, a government vaccine official said.

A&E Network Cancels Hit Reality Show 'Live PD' Amid Tension Over Policing in U.S.

A&E Network cancelled its most popular program, "Live PD," which typically followed police officers in different U.S. cities simultaneously and rotated to whichever place had the most action.

Grubhub to Combine With Just Eat Takeaway.com in All-Stock Deal

Grubhub agreed to combine with Europe's Just Eat Takeaway.com, turning its back on Uber Technologies in a surprising twist in the scramble for mergers among food-delivery companies.

Disneyland Resort in Southern California to Begin Reopening in July

Walt Disney said it aims to begin a phased reopening of its Disneyland Resort in July. Disney parks have been shut down since March.

Tyson Foods Cooperating in Price-Fixing Probe

The leading U.S. chicken producer said it is aiding in a Justice Department price-fixing investigation under a leniency program that would allow the company to avoid criminal prosecution.

Tesla Shares Soar Past $1,000 on Plan to Move Forward With Semi Truck

Tesla investors pushed the auto maker's stock to more than $1,000 a share, lifting its valuation nearer to Toyota's, after Elon Musk told employees it was time to begin volume production of the company's long-promised, all-electric semitrailer truck.