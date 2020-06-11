Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

06/11/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Ocado Raises GBP1B to Fund Growth

Ocado has raised more than GBP1 billion in fresh funds to capitalize on opportunities arising from the significant growth in online grocery shopping. 

 
Akzo Nobel Revenue Weakened Further After 1Q

Akzo Nobel said its revenue fell 5% in the first quarter due to the coronavirus and warned it was even weaker in April and May. 

 
Unilever to Unify Dual-Headed Structure

Unilever plans to merge its dual-headed legal structure under a single parent company to give it greater strategic flexibility as it accelerates the pace of its portfolio change. 

 
Volkswagen Delays Key Electric Car Launch Amid Software Troubles

The German auto maker said its flagship electric car model, the ID.3 hatchback, wouldn't be delivered to customers until September, several months later than originally planned after software glitches delayed production. 

 
JD.com Set to Raise $3.9 Billion via Hong Kong Stock Sale

EXCLUSIVE: JD.com has guided investors that it plans to set the offer price for its stock sale at $29.15 a share, people familiar with the matter said. At that price, JD.com would raise about $3.9 billion from the share sale. 

 
NetEase Shares Get Off to Strong Start in Hong Kong

NetEase Inc.'s shares jumped 8.1% in their Hong Kong debut after the Chinese mobile-gaming company completed one of Asia's biggest offerings so far this year. 

 
States Sue Drug Companies, Executives Over Alleged Price Fixing

The Connecticut attorney general, along with 50 other states and territories, has filed a third lawsuit against generic drug manufacturers and executives for allegedly inflating prices. 

 
Amazon Suspends Police Use of Its Facial-Recognition Technology

The company said it is halting law-enforcement use of its facial-recognition technology for a year, as Congress takes steps to regulate such tools amid widespread criticism about racial and gender bias. 

 
A&E Network Cancels Hit Reality Show 'Live PD' Amid Tension Over Policing in U.S.

A&E Network cancelled its most popular program, "Live PD," which typically followed police officers in different U.S. cities simultaneously and rotated to whichever place had the most action. 

 
Grubhub to Combine With Just Eat Takeaway.com in All-Stock Deal

Grubhub agreed to combine with Europe's Just Eat Takeaway.com, turning its back on Uber Technologies in a surprising twist in the scramble for mergers among food-delivery companies.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKZO NOBEL N.V. -2.22% 75.72 Delayed Quote.-14.59%
GRUBHUB INC. 1.95% 59.05 Delayed Quote.21.40%
NETEASE, INC., 3.77% 424.98 Delayed Quote.38.59%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -4.81% 34.83 Delayed Quote.17.12%
UNILEVER N.V. 3.50% 48.79 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -4.22% 137.16 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
