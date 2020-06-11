Zoom Catches Heat for Shutting Down China-Focused Rights Group's Account

Zoom Video Communications drew fresh questions over its relationship with Beijing when it shut down a U.S. human-rights organization's account shortly after its videoconference on the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Ocado Raises GBP1B to Fund Growth

Ocado has raised more than GBP1 billion in fresh funds to capitalize on opportunities arising from the significant growth in online grocery shopping.

Centrica to Cut 5,000 Jobs in Restructuring

British Gas owner Centrica plans to cut 5,000 jobs in a restructuring that will remove three management layers and force the departures of the heads of its consumer and business divisions.

Unilever to Unify Dual-Headed Structure

Unilever plans to merge its dual-headed legal structure under a single parent company to give it greater strategic flexibility as it accelerates the pace of its portfolio change.

Akzo Nobel Revenue Weakened Further After 1Q

Akzo Nobel said its revenue fell 5% in the first quarter due to the coronavirus and warned it was even weaker in April and May.

Volkswagen Delays Key Electric Car Launch Amid Software Troubles

The German auto maker said its flagship electric car model, the ID.3 hatchback, wouldn't be delivered to customers until September, several months later than originally planned after software glitches delayed production.

JD.com Set to Raise $3.9 Billion via Hong Kong Stock Sale

EXCLUSIVE: JD.com has guided investors that it plans to set the offer price for its stock sale at $29.15 a share, people familiar with the matter said. At that price, JD.com would raise about $3.9 billion from the share sale.

NetEase Shares Get Off to Strong Start in Hong Kong

NetEase Inc.'s shares jumped 8.1% in their Hong Kong debut after the Chinese mobile-gaming company completed one of Asia's biggest offerings so far this year.

States Sue Drug Companies, Executives Over Alleged Price Fixing

The Connecticut attorney general, along with 50 other states and territories, has filed a third lawsuit against generic drug manufacturers and executives for allegedly inflating prices.

Amazon Suspends Police Use of Its Facial-Recognition Technology

The company said it is halting law-enforcement use of its facial-recognition technology for a year, as Congress takes steps to regulate such tools amid widespread criticism about racial and gender bias.