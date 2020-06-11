Log in
News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/11/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Nestlé Explores Sale of Majority of North American Water Brands

Nestlé SA is exploring a sale of the majority of its North America waters business, including brands like Poland Spring and Pure Life, as the world's largest bottled-water maker tries to adapt to shifting consumer tastes. 

 
Apollo Sues Serta Simmons and Owner Advent Over Debt Dispute

Apollo Global Management is suing private-equity firm Advent International in a dispute over how to financially restructure Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, the country's largest mattress maker, which Advent owns. 

 
Boeing Supplier Freezes 737 MAX Work

Boeing has told its biggest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, to freeze its recently resumed production of parts for the 737 MAX to prevent creating a glut of new jets for airlines during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Zuckerberg Lieutenant Returns to Facebook, a Year After Departure

Former top Facebook Inc. deputy Chris Cox is returning to the social-media giant, just over a year after leaving amid disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the company's direction. 

 
Microsoft Won't Sell Facial-Recognition Tools to Police Absent National Rules

The company joined calls by other big tech names including Amazon and IBM for clearer regulation of the surveillance technology amid widespread concern about its potential for racial bias. 

 
Apple, YouTube Each Plan $100 Million Initiatives to Target Racism

The iPhone maker pledged to invest in education and criminal-justice reform and the Google unit vowed to amplify 'the voices of black creators and artists.' 

 
Bank Stocks Fall After Fed Projects No Rate Increases

Financial stocks dropped a day after Federal Reserve officials indicated they had no plans to raise interest rates over the next two years. 

 
Comcast, Black Media Mogul Reach Carriage Deal, Ending Racial-Discrimination Lawsuit

Byron Allen pulls lawsuit against cable giant after agreement to carry Entertainment Studios Networks channels. 

 
Juul Sees Long Road Back to Growth

In an interview this week, Juul Labs CEO K.C. Crosthwaite said the company has to prove that it can be trusted again. It will be an uphill road, as the e-cigarette maker is widely blamed for sparking a surge of underage vaping. 

 
PG&E Launches Hunt for $20 Billion for Bankruptcy Exit

PG&E Corp. is asking a bankruptcy judge for an order allowing it to go to market to sell $20 billion worth of new debt and equity as it awaits approval of its plan to exit chapter 11.

