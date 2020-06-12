Log in
06/12/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Judge to Rule on Hertz's Controversial Stock Sale in Bankruptcy

Hertz hopes to raise up to $1 billion in new equity from a counterintuitive stock rally while under severe financial strain, a seemingly unprecedented move from a large bankrupt company eager to capitalize on market anomalies. 

 
American Banks on Loyalty Program to Back Stimulus Loan

American Airlines said that it plans to pledge its loyalty program as collateral for a $4.75 billion government loan as it seeks to shore up capital to manage through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Lululemon Takes a Breather

High expectations on top of an already-high valuation meant Lululemon had a low margin for error. Its last quarter results appropriately brought expectations down a notch. 

 
Hollywood is Reopening, but It's Still Quiet on Set

The state of California has said film and television production can resume Friday, roughly three months after being shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But few are ready to shout "lights, camera, action" just yet. 

 
Auto Makers in Lockdown Test Drive the Modern Car-Buying Experience

Amid social distancing and lockdown orders, car companies have found ways to bring the showroom to buyers during the pandemic. 

 
Airlines Launch Legal Action Over U.K. Quarantine Rule

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair, Britiain's three biggest airlines, have launched a legal action to overturn the U.K. government's 14-day quarantine policy. 

 
Stagnant Waters Will Be Nestlé's Toughest Sell Yet

A possible sale of U.S. bottled water brands makes sense for Nestlé, but finding a buyer at an acceptable price will be a challenge. 

 
Uber Says Thank You, Next

The company might look to acquire a smaller rival such as Postmates as it prepares for a new competitive onslaught from Grubhub. 

 
Bankrupt Hertz Wants to Sell Up to $1 Billion in New Shares

Rental-car company Hertz Global Holdings wants to capitalize on the rally in its stock seen earlier this week by selling up to $1 billion in shares, despite a bankruptcy that threatens to wipe them out. 

 
Twitter Takes Down Chinese Government-Linked Accounts It Says Pushed Propaganda

The social media platform said it removed about 174,000 accounts that it labeled as fake and operated by China to promote its narratives about the coronavirus, Hong Kong protests and other topics.

