Bankrupt Hertz Can Tap Market Frenzy to Sell 'Potentially Worthless' Stock

Hertz Global won a bankruptcy judge's approval to raise up to $1 billion in new equity from a counterintuitive stock rally, a seemingly unprecedented move for a large bankrupt company eager to capitalize on market anomalies.

Tencent Takes Stake in Warner Music Group

Tencent Holdings Ltd. took a 1.6% stake in Warner Music Group Corp., according to a regulatory filing, further reinforcing the Chinese internet giant's presence in the music industry.

California Is Examining Amazon's Business Practices

State investigators are examining Amazon.com's business practices as part of an inquiry into the tech giant, according to people familiar with the matter.

Airbnb, New York City End Spat Over Information Sharing

Airbnb Inc. and New York City have ended their fight over information sharing as both confront how they will accommodate tourists once travel resumes.

American Banks on Loyalty Program to Back Stimulus Loan

American Airlines said that it plans to pledge its loyalty program as collateral for a $4.75 billion government loan as it seeks to shore up capital to manage through the coronavirus pandemic.

Lululemon Takes a Breather

High expectations on top of an already-high valuation meant Lululemon had a low margin for error. Its last quarter results appropriately brought expectations down a notch.

Stagnant Waters Will Be Nestlé's Toughest Sell Yet

A possible sale of U.S. bottled water brands makes sense for Nestlé, but finding a buyer at an acceptable price will be a challenge.

Airlines Launch Legal Action Over U.K. Quarantine Rule

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair, Britiain's three biggest airlines, have launched a legal action to overturn the U.K. government's 14-day quarantine policy.

Hollywood Is Reopening, but It's Still Quiet on Set

The state of California has said film and television production can resume Friday, roughly three months after being shut down because of the Covid-19 pandemic. But few are ready to shout "lights, camera, action" just yet.

Auto Makers in Lockdown Test Drive the Modern Car-Buying Experience

Amid social distancing and lockdown orders, car companies have found ways to bring the showroom to buyers during the pandemic.