Ad Agency Encourages Clients to Join Facebook Ad Boycott

A prominent advertising agency is advising clients to support an ad boycott against Facebook that was recently called for by civil-rights groups, a move that comes amid growing tensions between Madison Avenue and the social network.

Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads Over Hate-Symbol Policy

The company said the president's re-election ads violated its policy against "organized hate." Some of the content Facebook took down featured a symbol once used by the Nazis, presented without context.

Philip Morris Sees Continued Need for Efforts to Control Illicit Cigarette Trade

Tobacco company Philip Morris said there is still a need for collaborative efforts against illicit cigarette trade, as a new report shows the consumption of counterfeit cigarettes continued to grow in the European Union.

Deutsche Bank Settles Swap Reporting Outage, Spoofing Violations

The bank has agreed to pay more than $10 million to settle two separate cases by a derivatives market regulator.

T-Mobile and AT&T Are Cutting Thousands of Jobs

T-Mobile US is cutting jobs faster than initially planned after its April merger with rival Sprint, while rival AT&T has detailed plans to lay off thousands of workers under a cost-cutting effort launched late last year.

Marathon in Talks With Potential Buyers of Speedway Unit

Marathon Petroleum is in discussions with potential buyers of its Speedway gas-station unit, reviving a sale that fell apart in the early stages of the coronavirus crisis.

Hertz Seeks Bankruptcy Loan After Scrapping Stock Sale

The rental-car company is in talks to obtain a bankruptcy loan to fund its business reorganization after scrapping a controversial sale of potentially worthless stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

Shale Driller Chisholm Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Private-equity-owned Chisholm Oil & Gas has become the latest shale driller to file for bankruptcy, pushed into chapter 11 by a decline in commodity prices and production challenges in Oklahoma.

AMC Plans to Reopen Most Movie Theaters by Mid-July

The biggest movie chains aim to be back in business in time for "Mulan" and "Tenet" releases.

McDonald's Keeps Salads, Bagels Off Menus for Now

McDonald's Corp. plans to keep dozens of items off U.S. menus for the foreseeable future, after sparer operations implemented during the coronavirus pandemic led to improved service times and better margins.