Cruise Trade Group Suspends Trips to U.S. Ports Through September

An international trade group for cruise lines said members will continue the suspension of trips to U.S. ports through mid-September because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple Closes Stores in Four States as Coronavirus Cases Rise

Apple is re-closing 11 stores across four states where cases of the coronavirus have climbed, showing wariness in the business community about the safety of reopening in some places.

Luckin Coffee to Hold Special Meeting to Oust Chairman, Directors

Luckin Coffee said it would hold an extraordinary general meeting July 5 to vote out several directors, including Chairman Charles Lu, as the company deals with the aftermath of its admission that it faked sales figures.

AMC Theaters Mandates Masks for Moviegoers After All

AMC will require customers to wear a mask when it reopens its theaters next month, reversing a controversial element of a plan the company announced just a day earlier.

Markus Braun: 'Storyteller' Behind Wirecard's Rise and Fall

The company's former CEO became known for grand predictions about the future of payments, big data and artificial intelligence, but now after 18 years he is out of the picture.

NCAA Won't Hold Championship Events Where Confederate Flag Is Flown

The NCAA became the latest organization to take action in condemnation of the Confederate flag, saying Friday that it would not hold championship events in states where it "has a prominent presence."

U.S. Companies Brought Back Foreign Profits as Pandemic Struck

U.S. companies brought home $124 billion in foreign profits in the first quarter of 2020, the highest level since an immediate rush after the 2017 tax law, according to data released by the Commerce Department.

CarMax Reports Smaller 1Q Profit as Revenue Beats Expectations

CarMax Inc. on Friday reported a smaller profit in the latest fiscal quarter compared with a year earlier as locations closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the company's revenue fared better than analysts had expected.

Samsung Unveils Cheaper 5G Phone

The company is trying to jump-start sales of 5G handsets in the U.S., addressing some of the sticker shock that might have kept customers at bay.

Facebook Removes Trump Campaign Ads Over Hate-Symbol Policy

The company said the president's re-election ads violated its policy against "organized hate." Some of the content Facebook took down featured a symbol once used by the Nazis, presented without context.